Come to the App Side: MyFitnessPal: Calorie Counter... your digital fitness buddy

Making fitness plans is easy, but keeping up with them is difficult. And, that’s where fitness apps come into the picture —they are your digital buddies. Want to lose weight or lead a healthier life, these apps will help you implement your plans and also keep sending you notifications so that you don’t slack off from your set goals.

MyFitnessPal is your digital fitness BFF who will ensure that you go from fit to fab. From calories counter to meal planner, the app has it all. It has a huge food database (a registry of over 14 millions foods) that makes it easier to count your daily calorie intake. All you need to do is enter the food item and it’ll show your calorie count. Not just that, their innovative meal scan makes your life easier —just point your phone’s camera at a food item for real-time, AI-powered results, you don’t even need to use the food search option.

The app also helps you set goals by customising your meal plan based on your target weight. You can seek help from experts who will chart out plans for your meals and workout regimes. Make your fitness journey interesting and stay motivated by connecting with friends and fellow fitness enthusiasts through the app.

In a market crowded with tons of such apps, what sets it apart from it the user-friendly interface. You get a 30-day free trial, post that standard subscription rates apply. This might come as a disappointment for some, but even their free options are worth it.

Download, enter and stay motivated, while you strive to lead a healthier, fitter and better lifestyle!

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 01:28 PM IST