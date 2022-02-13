Come to the App Side: Viki Rakuten... from Korean, Chinese to Japanese and Thai... Asian dramas have a new platform

In the past two years, the demand for Korean dramas saw a tremendous uptick. Keeping up with the demands, Netflix too cashed on and added more K-dramas to its library. But, the streaming platform doesn't air new dramas immediately, it takes a while (sometimes even months) for new dramas to make it to Netflix. And that's how I discovered Viki Rakuten.

It’s a haven for new and old Korean dramas along with Thai, Taiwanese, Japanese and Chinese dramas and movies—oh boy, their collection is huge! The only problem with this one is the subscription rates—it's Rs 3,099 for a year and Rs 299 for a month.

While a lot of shows and movies are for free viewing, you need a subscription to watch the newer ones—unless you have the patience to wait for a few months for them to be available for free. The user interface is quite easy, allowing you to choose between the kind of dramas you want to watch.

One best thing about the app is, if you are impressed with the acting of a particular actor, it gives you a list of dramas and movies of that actor—that's how I discovered a lot of new dramas! If you want to expand your horizon beyond K-dramas, this app should be on your phone!

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 07:00 AM IST