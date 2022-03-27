Come to the App Side: Marvel Unlimited... A must have for every Marvel fan

Are you a Marvel fan? And by that, I mean not just the movies but also the comics? Do you have that craving to revisit the old ones or indulge in new reads? Marvel Unlimited is the place for you. This app satiates the fan within you by offering over 29,000 comics from the Marvel universe—it's an 80-year-long history, ya'll!

If you are a newbie to the Marvel universe, the Marvel Must-Reads option will help you get acquainted with the superhero world. Avengers, time to assemble as their Star Here: Avengers section takes you back to the dawn of Earth's mightiest heroes—this also includes Avengers No 1, which came out in 1963.

Their search option makes life easier for you by letting you choose the superhero you want to spend your reading time with—simply type Black Panther, Daredevil, etc, and pick your read. Stay informed about new developments, latest Marvel stories, series, and more with the app. You also get a chance to read the new Infinity Comics.

But, there's a catch—this ain't free! The subscription starts at $9.99 per month! While it might seem a little too much, their unlimited annual plus membership gives you access to marvel events, 10% off on Marvel merchandise, and more. There's also a free seven-day trial which you can opt for before subscribing. But, Marvel fans might not want to miss out on the chance to get a daily glimpse of their fave superheroes, brought to your smartphone and at the touch of a button!

What are you waiting for, dive into the extraordinary world of Marvel!

Available on: iOS and Android

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 07:00 AM IST