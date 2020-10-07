Apple iPhone 12 launch event titled ‘Hi, Speed’ to be held on October 13: Here's all you need to know

Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is gearing up for its second fall event of the year. The company has sent out invites to bloggers and the media, for a virtual event on October 13.
In a virtual invite 'Hi Speed' sent on Tuesday, the Cupertino-based tech giant said the next big event is on October 13 that starts at 10 a.m. PDT (10.30 p.m. India time).
The Cupertino-based tech giant is likely to launch a new lineup of iPhones, a smaller HomePod smart speaker, over-ear headphones, and the rumoured Tile-like location tracking device. Apple last month unveiled iPad Air, Apple Watch Series 6 and a cheaper Watch SE.
Apple is expected to release four models of the iPhone 12 -- the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 Mini, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. Recently, it was revealed that the upcoming iPhone 12 could cost somewhere between USD 699 to USD 749 while the iPhone 12 Max could be priced around $799-849.
The Pro and Pro Max models are expected to be priced between USD 1,100 to USD 1,200. The iPhone 12 Pro may feature a high refresh-rate 120Hz ProMotion display, as seen on iPad Pro.
According to reports, all four iPhone models are expected to feature OLED displays and 5G support. The entry-level iPhone 12 may come with 64GB storage in a total of six colours including black, white, blue, red, yellow as well as coral.
