Apple iPhone 12 launch event titled ‘Hi, Speed’ to be held on October 13: Here's all you need to know

In a virtual invite 'Hi Speed' sent on Tuesday, the Cupertino-based tech giant said the next big event is on October 13 that starts at 10 a.m. PDT (10.30 p.m. India time).

The Cupertino-based tech giant is likely to launch a new lineup of iPhones, a smaller HomePod smart speaker, over-ear headphones, and the rumoured Tile-like location tracking device. Apple last month unveiled iPad Air, Apple Watch Series 6 and a cheaper Watch SE.