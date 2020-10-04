Apple to roll out gender-neutral Santa emoji with new ios update

A gender-neutral Santa Claus is coming to town with a new update of Apple.

The tech giant has unveiled inclusive Christmas-themed emoji as part of its drive for greater digital diversity. This non-binary emoji, approved by the Unicode Consortium, will be rolled out with its new update.

The update was shared by Emojipedia.

The update will also have other emojis like a bubble tea, a transgender flag, seal, feather.

iOS 14.2 is in beta now, for developer testing. It's likely that this will come to a public release during October 2020.