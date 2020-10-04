Apple iPhone 12 prices leaked before launch: Here are all the details

As per the leak, the iPhone 12 Mini will be priced at USD 649 (approximately Rs 47,600) for the 64GB storage variant, USD $699 (approximately Rs 51,400) for the 128GB model, and USD (approximately Rs 58,800) for 256GB storage variant. The iPhone 12 will be priced at USD (approximately 55,100) for the 64GB storage variant, USD 799 (approximately Rs 58,800) for the model with 128GB storage variant, and USD (approximately Rs 66,100) for the 256GB storage variant.

Meanwhile, iPhone 12 Pro models are reported to start with a 128GB storage option, and will go up to 512GB of storage. The 128GB variant of the iPhone 12 Pro is likely to cost USD 999 (approximately Rs 73,200) for the 128GB storage variant, as per the leak. The 256GB variant will cost USD 1,099 (roughly Rs 80,500) for the 256GB storage variant, and the 512GB variant will cost USD 1,299 (approximately Rs 95,200).

The iPhone 12 Pro Max will also come with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options. The 128GB variant will cost USD 1,099 (approximately Rs 80,500), the 256GB variant will cost USD 1,199 (approximately Rs 87,900), and the 512GB variant will cost USD 1,399 (approximately Rs. 1,02,500).

Apple is expected to launch four new iPhones on October 13 and now a new report claims that the entry-level iPhone 12 will come with 64GB storage in a total of six colours including black, white, blue, red, yellow as well as coral.

The iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max will arrive in 128/256/512GB storage variants and will be limited to black, white and silver colours, reports GSMArena. At 5.4-inches, the iPhone 12 mini would be smaller than the iPhone 11 Pro, which is a 5.8-inch device. All four iPhone models are expected to feature OLED displays and 5G support.