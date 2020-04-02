Apple customers can buy or rent movies on Amazon Prime Video app

San Francisco: Amazon has turned on a new feature in Prime Videos apps for Apple devices that lets users buy or rent TV shows and movies, using the in-app payment feature.

Earlier, customers using the Prime Video app from an iOS device or Apple TV would have to first purchase or rent the movie elsewhere Â- like through the Amazon website or a Prime Video app on another device, such as the Fire TV, Roku or an Android device and had to complete the transaction on Amazon's website.

Now, Prime Video users can make the purchase directly through the app instead.