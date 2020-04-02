YouTube working on TikTok competitor called Shorts

San Francisco: Google-owned YouTube is reportedly working on a TikTok rival called Shorts, to be introduced by the end of this year.

Shorts will allow people to upload brief videos into a feed inside the mobile app, much like TikTok, and take advantage of licensed music that YouTube Music has in its catalog, reports The Information.

The Shorts feature will make use of all the music that YouTube has licensed already, with songs to be available to use as soundtracks for the videos created by users, according to the report.

After the success of TikTok, there has been a race to launch short-video apps.