Beware Zoom users: Hackers can take control of your Mac webcam, microphone with this defect

The deadly pandemic coronavirus has forced the whole world to go under lockdown, leading to all work matters to be dealt from home. With that in mind, meeting and conferences for important group discussions are held via various video chatting apps.

One such app, Zoom, rose to popularity amid such crisis for its 'easy to use' feature which also supports up to 100 people at one time for 40 minutes.

But it appears that security issues are emerging in the past few days as the number of people using this app increases during the work from home spell.

According to TechCrunch, tech pundits have pointed out two issues with the Zoom app which can allow the hackers to take control of a user's Mac webcam and microphone.

Patrick Wardle, a security researcher has identified two bugs which can be exploited by a hacker to gain physical control of your Mac and plant spyware or malware on the system.

One of the two bugs was identified by a Twitter user, who is a technical lead at a U.S threat detection firm called VM Ray.

He took to Twitter and said: "Ever wondered how the @zoom_us macOS installer does its job without you ever clicking install? Turns out they (ab)use pre-installation scripts, manually unpack the app using a bundled 7zip and install it to /Applications if the current user is in the admin group (no root needed)."