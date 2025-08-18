Xiaomi To Unveil Redmi Note 15 Pro, Redmi Note 15 Pro+ On August 21

Xiaomi has officially announced that the Redmi Note 15 Pro series, including the Redmi Note 15 Pro and the elite Note 15 Pro+, will debut on August 21.

Teasers reveal that the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ boasts a refined, premium look featuring a centrally positioned circular camera module. It houses a triple-camera setup led by a 50-megapixel main sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS). The device also embraces a fully curved frame and display, catering to both aesthetics and comfort.

Under the hood, the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ will likely adopt the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, as hinted by a recent Geekbench 6 benchmark listing which also revealed 16GB of RAM and scores of 1228 (single-core) and 3230 (multi-core). This marks a step up from the previous generation’s 7s Gen 3.

Key certifications indicate the inclusion of 90W fast charging support, ideal for quick recharges. Notably, there's also support for Beidou satellite messaging, suggesting Xiaomi may launch a special 'Satellite Edition' of the Note 15 Pro+, enhancing communication in areas with limited network coverage.

Earlier leaks and speculations further bolster expectations of a 1.5K OLED display with thin bezels and possibly a 120 Hz refresh rate. There's expected to be a dual 50-megapixel camera setup, combining a primary and telephoto lens, for superior zoom clarity.

There's also expected to be a massive battery ranging between 7,000mAh and nearly 8,000mAh, promising extended usage on a single charge. The Redmi Note 15 Pro series will be unveiled in China first, and is likley to be launched in India a few months later