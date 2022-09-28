Xiaomi launches the CIVI 2 designed for women, but it's not for India

The device comes with a 32 megapixel dual camera. |

Yesterday, Xiaomi held a launch event in China to announce the Xiaomi CIVI 2 smartphone. What’s interesting about the device is that it is a female-focused phone, which offers an impressive design, a 120Hz curved edge OLED display, the latest Snapdragon 7-series chipset, dual 32-megapixel selfie cameras, and 67W fast charging. Unfortunately, the CIVI 2 is unlikely to be released in India and other markets since it is exclusive to the Chinese market. Continue reading ahead to learn about its specifications, features, and price.

Xiaomi CIVI 2 specifications and features

The Xiaomi CIVI 2 features a 6.55-inch AMOLED Full HD+ 120Hz display with a curved edge design. The screen supports 10-bit colours, DCI-P3 colour gamut, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision.

On the front, it has a pill-shaped cutout on the screen, which houses a 32-megapixel main camera with autofocus support and a 32-megapixel ultra-wide lens with a 100-degree FOV. The dual selfie shooters are coupled with a pair of dual-tone dual LEDs that are lodged in the top bezel of the device. The front cameras support features like background blur in selfie videos and 3D tracking beauty mode.

The CIVI 2’s rear camera setup has a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main camera. It is coupled with a 20-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The device runs on the Android 12 OS with the MIUI 13 custom skin on top.

The latest Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset is present under the hood of the Xiaomi CIVI 2. It is coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It houses a 4,500mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging. The other features that are available on the CIVI 2 include dual SIM support, 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, IR blaster, NFC, and a USB-C port.

Xiaomi CIVI 2 price and availability

The Xiaomi CIVI 2 has arrived in China in three options: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage for 2,399 Yuan (~Rs 27,100), 8GB RAM + 256GB storage for 2,499 Yuan (~Rs 28,250), and 12GB RAM + 256 GB storage for 2,799 Yuan (~Rs 31,600). It comes in black, white, pink, and blue colourways. Rumours are rife that a modified version of the Xiaomi CIVI 2 will debut in the global markets, including India. The device is said to carry the Xiaomi 12 Lite NE 5G marketing name.