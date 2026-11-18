Xiaomi, Flextronics Accused Of Hiding Royalty Deals In India, Chinese Company Could Lose ₹1,350 Crore If It Loses Case |

India's government has told the Supreme Court that Xiaomi India and its former contract manufacturer Flex did not fully disclose Xiaomi's royalty arrangements until investigators stepped in. The claim, made in court filings, is part of the state's push to recover back taxes from the Chinese smartphone maker. The case could cost Xiaomi's India unit more than $150 million (approximately Rs. 1,350 crore).

What the government has told the court

In a September filing asking the court to dismiss Xiaomi's challenge, the government said the company knew the licensing arrangements behind its royalty payments but failed to make complete disclosure. It said Xiaomi handed over the licensing agreements only after the investigation began. The government cites this in support of its demand for unpaid taxes and penalties. Reuters, which reported the filing for the first time, said Xiaomi and the tax authorities did not respond to its queries.

What the dispute is about

A tribunal ruled that the value of imported components should have included royalties of 2 percent to 5 percent that Xiaomi paid to overseas technology licensors such as Qualcomm. The tribunal held that Xiaomi had underpaid duties in three years before 2020. Xiaomi challenged that ruling in the Supreme Court in January. It argues that its contract manufacturers import the components and that the royalties are separate payments that should not attract import tariffs. It also says the tribunal wrongly treated it as the "beneficial owner" of the components.

The money at stake

The customs demand stands at about $72 million. Under Indian law it could rise to more than $150 million with interest and penalties if Xiaomi India loses. Xiaomi holds about 12 percent of India's smartphone market.

Flextronics under pressure

The government has also moved to throw out a separate challenge by Flextronics Technologies India, the India unit of US-listed Flex. Flex has asked the court to quash the tribunal's finding that Xiaomi's contract manufacturers "willingly participated in the layering of transactions". Flex told the court it did not help Xiaomi undervalue imports. It also said its India unit was not involved in the royalty transaction. According to a separate September tax authority filing, the government says Flex is liable for not placing the underlying contractual structure before customs authorities, which prevented a correct valuation.

Industry implications

Experts say the case is a test of how India treats the dealings between companies and their contract manufacturers. That sector has drawn expansion by firms such as Foxconn, Jabil and Tata Electronics. A win for the authorities could invite similar scrutiny in pharmaceuticals, autos and manufacturing, where such arrangements are common. Xiaomi has argued that the ruling reflects mistrust of the whole industry. The government rejects this, saying its case does not rest on the idea that all contract manufacturing is impermissible.