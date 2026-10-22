Xiaomi UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank 5000 15W Review: Premium Looks, But At What Cost?

Xiaomi’s UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank 5000 15W | FPJ

Xiaomi's UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank 5000 15W is a stunning power bank. It is just 6mm thick and weighs 98g. It clips magnetically to the back of your phone and promises to stay out of the way. But is design really a draw when it comes to charging? We have used the Orange unit for three weeks now. It looks gorgeous and almost disappears on a phone, but the slimness costs speed, heat and capacity. At Rs 5,599, it is steep next to Xiaomi's other power banks. Here's whether you should buy this power bank or give it a skip.

Xiaomi's UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank 5000 15W: Design

The orange finish is the best thing about it. It looks like a deliberate accessory instead of a battery brick, and the aluminium alloy body feels premium. At 98.5x71.5x6mm it is about the size of a playing card, so it sits flush on the back of most phones without poking out. The charging side has a fibreglass panel with a circle marking the coil and magnets. A USB-C port, four status LEDs and a button sit on the bottom edge.

The magnets hold firmly once aligned. Xiaomi says case thickness above about 2.5mm weakens the grip, so rugged cases are out. It also comes in Silver and Black options.

Xiaomi's UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank 5000 15W | FPJ

Xiaomi's UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank 5000 15W: Performance

This is where the compromises show. Magnetic charging is really slow. The wireless output is rated up to 15W, but Xiaomi lists a lower 7.5W maximum for iPhones, because the power bank is not MagSafe or Qi certified. In three weeks of use, we found wireless top-ups too slow to rely on if you are in a hurry. It works best as a trickle charger that stays on the phone through the day.

My iPhone 15 Pro charged from 0 to 22 percent in 30 minutes, and it took an hour to reach 40 percent. This was when I had slapped it at the back without wire.

Wired charging is faster. The USB Type-C port supports up to 22.5W and doubles as the charging input. It can also output wired and wireless power together, though the combined total is modest.

Xiaomi's UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank 5000 15W: Capacity and heat

The 5,000mAh label is the typical figure. The rated capacity is about 3,000mAh, and in our experience it depletes fairly quickly. A phone with a battery larger than roughly 3,000mAh won't get a full charge from it. Treat it as a top-up for the afternoon, not a full recharge.

It also gets warm. That comes with the thin aluminium body, and we noticed it during use. A warm power bank on a warm phone is not an ideal pairing, so we wouldn't leave it on during heavy use like gaming.

Xiaomi's UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank 5000 15W: Price and Availability

At Rs 5,599, this is a premium for slimness. Xiaomi's larger-capacity options cost less, including the 10,000mAh 45W model at Rs 3,999. The UltraThin is currently out of stock in India, so buyers may have to wait.

Xiaomi's UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank 5000 15W: Verdict

The UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank is for people who value looks and convenience over speed and capacity. If you want something that lives on your phone and stays almost unnoticeable, it delivers. If you care about charging speed or battery per rupee, other options do more for less. The price makes it hard to recommend as a first power bank. It is a stylish extra for a specific buyer.

Rating: 3.5/5

Pros:

- Very slim at 6mm and light at 98g

- Beautiful orange finish and premium aluminium body

- Strong magnetic grip with thin cases

- Can charge wired and wireless at once

Cons:

- Magnetic charging is very slow

- Not MagSafe or Qi certified, so iPhones are limited to 7.5W

- Rated capacity of about 3,000mAh depletes fast

- Gets warm during charging

- Expensive next to Xiaomi's other power banks