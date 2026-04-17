Wipro Hits Pause On Fresher Hiring From Campuses Due To AI Reshaping Operations |

Wipro has decided not to set any target for hiring freshers from campuses in the financial year 2027. The company will hire only on demand, depending on business requirements in the current volatile environment. This marks a pause in traditional campus recruitment drives that have been a mainstay for the Indian IT industry.

In the just-concluded financial year FY26, Wipro brought in 7,500 freshers through campus hiring. More than 3,000 of them joined in the March quarter alone. The company's overall headcount stood at 242,156 at the end of March 2026, reflecting only a marginal increase of 135 employees in the fourth quarter.

AI shift driving operational changes

The decision comes as Wipro accelerates its transition towards an AI-led operating model. The company is focusing on outcome-driven engagements and a services-as-software approach through its AI Native Business and Platforms unit. This strategic pivot aims to improve efficiency and reduce reliance on large-scale headcount additions that defined traditional IT services delivery. Wipro has committed over $1 billion to building its AI ecosystem.

CEO highlights AI as both disruptor and opportunity

Wipro CEO Srini Pallia has described artificial intelligence as a major disruptor as well as a significant opportunity for the industry. The company is moving away from the conventional headcount-led growth model to AI-enabled delivery frameworks that allow it to meet evolving client demands more effectively.

While addressing the press conference after declaring Q4FY26 results, Wipro’s Chief Human Resource Officer Saurabh Govil said, "We don't have any target for fresher hiring for next fiscal. It's completely on demand, very volatile environment."

The company has withheld its FY27 hiring outlook due to uncertain demand conditions and uneven deal conversions. For the June 2026 quarter, IT services revenue is expected to be between a 2 percent decline and flat growth on a sequential basis in constant currency terms.

Wipro: Financial performance in Q4FY26

In the fourth quarter of FY26, Wipro reported a net profit of approximately Rs. 3,502 crore, up 12.3 percent sequentially. Revenue stood at Rs. 24,236 crore. Operating margins improved to 17.3 percent. Large deal bookings showed healthy growth, reaching $7.8 billion for the full year, up significantly year-on-year.

The company also announced a Rs 15,000 crore share buyback programme, reflecting confidence in its capital allocation strategy despite near-term caution on growth and hiring.