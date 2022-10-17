WhatsApp introducing feature to speed up voice notes on Windows

e-Paper Get App
Windows WhatsApp users will soon be able to speed up voice notes just like mobile users.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 17, 2022, 06:13 PM IST
article-image
Windows WhatsApp users will soon be able to speed up voice notes just like mobile users. | Photo: Pexels
WhatsApp is now rolling out a new feature to speed up voice notes on Windows beta. After replacing the old WhatsAppDesktop app on the Microsoft store with a better-updated version WhatsApp is focusing on improving the new native app for Windows.

Recently WhatsApp has rolled out an important improvement of speeding up the voice notes that the users can access on the mobile versions.

As per reports by WABetaInfo, this feature will be visible to users that download the latest beta version from the Microsoft Store. Despite having the updated Windows version if you can not access it then you might have to wait for a future update that brings the feature to more beta testers. Some users that are having the old version can also access the features from the previous update.

How will you know if your WhatsApp is having this feature?

When you are playing audio you will be able to see a number on it and once you click on the number the speed of the voice message increases.

