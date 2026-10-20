What To Expect From Apple's 'Pro & Tell' Event On October 28? |

Apple is on a roll. After its iPhone and 'Welcome Home' event, Apple has confirmed a product launch event for next week, and it is expected to feature the first Mac with a touchscreen. The event titled 'Pro and tell' will be held in Los Angeles on October 28.

What Apple has confirmed

Apple has so far shared only the date, the location and the event name. The title is widely read as a nod to the MacBook Pro. He later said Apple had begun inviting selected journalists to an all-day launch experience in Los Angeles on October 28.

What to expect?

1. Touchscreen OLED MacBook Pro

The headline product is expected to be a redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro. It would be the first Mac with a touchscreen, a notable shift for a company that long maintained it would not blur the line between the Mac and the iPad.

Bloomberg reports that the new machines will use OLED displays and replace the notch with an iPhone-style Dynamic Island. Both would be firsts for a Mac. The laptops are also expected to be thinner and lighter, though some recent reporting suggests expectations for a dramatically slimmer design should be tempered. They are tipped to run M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, the same silicon as the MacBook Pros launched in March.

2. M6 MacBook Pro and iMac

Apple is also expected to introduce a lower-priced 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M6 chip, along with a refreshed iMac on the same processor. Both are expected to keep their current designs, making them a straightforward chip upgrade. M6 is Apple's first 2nm chip. It debuted in the Mac mini in August.

3. OLED iPad mini

The compact tablet is expected to move from an LCD screen to OLED, a first for the iPad mini line. Reports point to a front camera repositioned for landscape video calls and a redesigned speaker system. Code found in Apple's own software has also pointed to an A20 Pro chip.

The event follows a run of recent launches, including HomePod mini 2, HomeView and an updated Apple TV set-top box.