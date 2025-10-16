 'We Are Not The Elected Moral Police Of The World': Sam Altman Defends ChatGPT's Upcoming Adult 'Erotica' Features
"This is a new and powerful technology, and we believe minors need significant protection," Sam Altman says.

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 10:19 AM IST
(File photo) Open AI CEO Sam Altman |

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has pushed back against a wave of online backlash over plans to introduce more permissive features in ChatGPT, including the allowance of erotica for verified adult users. In a candid follow-up tweet, Altman emphasised the company's commitment to user freedom while drawing clear lines on protections for vulnerable groups, declaring, "We are not the elected moral police of the world."

The controversy erupted after Altman's initial announcement, where he outlined upcoming changes to ChatGPT aimed at relaxing restrictions that had made the AI 'less useful/enjoyable to many users.' He highlighted a shift toward treating "adult users like adults," specifically mentioning that in December, with enhanced age-gating, the platform would permit content like erotica for verified adults.

In his response, Altman acknowledged the unexpected focus on the erotica example, writing, "Ok this tweet about upcoming changes to ChatGPT blew up on the erotica point much more than I thought it was going to! It was meant to be just one example of us allowing more user freedom for adults." He clarified that the broader initiative prioritizes safety for teenagers—"prioritis[ing] safety over privacy and freedom"—and maintains strict mental health policies, stating, "This is a new and powerful technology, and we believe minors need significant protection."

Altman stressed that adult freedoms come with caveats. The company will not permit content that harms others and will handle users in mental health crises differently, aiming to support long-term goals without paternalism. He drew an analogy to societal norms, noting, "In the same way that society differentiates other appropriate boundaries (R-rated movies, for example) we want to do a similar thing here."

The debate has spilled into broader discussions on AI ethics, with X users split between those applauding the push for autonomy and others decrying potential risks, including exploitation and inconsistent content moderation. Some replies demanded transparency on how OpenAI defines a "mental health crisis," while a vocal contingent—under hashtags like #keep4o—urged the preservation of ChatGPT's original GPT-4o model, fearing the updates could dilute its creative and empathetic qualities.

Prominent US Republican Vivek Ramaswamy has criticised the move, warning that, "The unnecessary ‘over-humanization’ of AI is becoming troubling. This new 'feature' will do nothing to improve productivity or prosperity. But it will almost certainly increase addiction & loneliness. I don’t think government intervention will make it any better, but designing AI with the specific capability to sexually or emotionally manipulate humans warrants extreme caution."

OpenAI's plans also include rolling out a new version in a few weeks that revives the more human-like personality of GPT-4o, complete with emojis and friendly interactions, but only upon user request.

