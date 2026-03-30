Vivo V70 FE To Launch In India On April 2: What To Expect?

Vivo is all set to expand its V70 lineup in India with the launch of the Vivo V70 FE on April 2 at 12pm IST. Another variant in the V70 series, the FE edition has been heavily teased ahead of the launch. Key features include a 200-megapixel OIS camera and a 7,000mAh battery. The phone is teased to come in two colour options and is confirmed to have an OLED display.

Vivo V70 FE launch details in India

The Vivo V70 FE will be launched at 12pm noon IST on April 2. The launch event will ikely be streamed on social media, including YouTube. Availability and pricing details will be announced during the event. The phone will be available in two colours - Northern Lights Purple and Moonlight Blue.

Vivo V70 camera specifications

The Vivo V70 FE's headline feature is its 200-megapixel OIS ultra-clear main camera, paired with a 50-megapixel Eye AF Group Selfie Camera (f/2.2 aperture) and an 8-megapixel 120-degree wide-angle lens. The camera suite supports an 85mm portrait mode, AI 30x SuperZoom and Super Motion Snapshot. Vivo has also added AI Magic Weather, a feature that incorporates real-time weather conditions into camera visuals.

Vivo V70 FE display specifications

The phone sports a 6.83-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,900 nits peak brightness, HDR10+ certification, 1.07 billion colours, and a pixel density of 449ppi.

Vivo V70 FE battery specifications

Powering the V70 FE is a 7,000mAh battery with 90W FlashCharge support. Vivo claims the phone can deliver up to 43.8 hours of YouTube video playback, 13 hours of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang gaming, and a full charge in just 60 minutes.

Vivo V70 FE design

Design-wise, the V70 FE features a pill-shaped rear camera module, speaker grilles on both the top and bottom, and ultra-thin bezels. Its standout touch is Darkness Glow Technology, the back panel uses a photoluminescent substance embedded in layers that softly glows in low light after exposure to sunlight or UV. The lock screen wallpaper also shifts dynamically with the user's motion, creating an adaptive visual experience.

The V70 FE carries IP68 and IP69 certifications, rated for 120 minutes submerged at 1.5 metres and 48 hours of rain resistance. Vivo is also promising six years of security updates.