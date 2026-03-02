MWC 2026: Vivo X300 Ultra With Dual 200-Megapixel Cameras, 400mm ZEISS Teleconverter Lens Unveiled

Vivo made one of the boldest camera phone statements at this year's Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, putting its upcoming flagship, the Vivo X300 Ultra, on display for the world to see. While the device has not officially launched, its being showcased at MWC ahead of its global rollout.

The centerpiece of the X300 Ultra's reveal is a 400mm ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2 Ultra, a bolt-on lens attachment co-engineered with ZEISS that delivers up to 17x true optical zoom. According to Vivo, the telephoto extender is capable of usable results even when digitally cropped up to 1600mm - a claim that, if it holds up in real-world testing, would represent a significant leap for mobile imaging. The lens barrel is visibly thicker than the previous generation, taking on what observers on the show floor have described as a "cannon-style" form factor designed to appeal to wildlife photographers, sports shooters, and concert-goers who want serious reach without carrying a traditional camera system.

Vivo X300 Ultra availability

In terms of global availability, Vivo confirmed that the X300 Ultra will launch internationally later in 2026, marking the first time an Ultra-series device from the brand will move beyond the Chinese market. This puts it in direct competition with the likes of Xiaomi's Ultra flagships, Samsung's Galaxy Ultra lineup, and Google's Pixel Pro series.

No pricing has been disclosed at this stage. The X300 Ultra is currently on display at MWC 2026 and has not yet been officially launched. A full release, including pricing and availability details, is expected to be announced separately later this year.

Vivo X300 Ultra specifications

The Vivo X300 Ultra is said to feature a 6.82-inch flat LTPO AMOLED panel with a 1440 x 3168 (2K) resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and extremely narrow bezels. Vivo has moved away from curved displays with this generation.

It is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, manufactured on a 3nm process. The phone will pair with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 internal storage.

Coming to the cameras, there is a200-megapixel Sony LYT-901 main sensor at a 35mm equivalent focal length (1/1.12-inch), paired with a 200-megapixel Samsung HPB periscope telephoto camera at 85mm with ZEISS APO certification, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide at 14mm with an f/2.0 aperture. A multispectral color sensor is also included. The main camera features gimbal OIS and ZEISS T anti-reflective coating. The periscope camera supports macro photography at a 3.4:1 ratio.

On the video side, Vivo has introduced a new Pro recording mode with controls modeled after professional cinema cameras, including Film Style and Film Look color profiles for in-camera grading. The X300 Ultra supports 4K 120fps 10-bit log recording across all focal lengths, meaning the phone's three main cameras can all capture footage with a consistent color science, dynamic range, and bit depth — addressing one of the most persistent criticisms of multi-camera smartphones, where cutting between lenses often introduces visible discrepancies in image quality and color. A 3D LUT monitoring feature has also been added, allowing shooters to preview a color grade in real time without affecting the underlying log footage.

Up front, the phone has a 50-megapixel camera with autofocus. It packs a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging and 40W wireless charging.

It has launched alongside a ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2 Ultra, offering up to 400mm equivalent focal length (17x optical zoom), gimbal-grade OIS, and motion tracking focus.