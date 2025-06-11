 Vivo T4 Ultra With Upto 100x HyperZoom Camera Feature Launched In India: Price And Specifications
Vivo T4 Ultra is priced in India starting from Rs. 34,999. It will go on sale on Flipkart from June 18. The smartphone has 3x optical, 10x HD, and up to 100x digital zoom, enhanced by advanced image optimisation.

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 12:36 PM IST
article-image
Vivo T4 Ultra is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ 5G processor |

Vivo T4 Ultra has officially launched in India. The company has introduced another variant in the T4 series for Indian users and it will go on sale online on Flipkart. The other smartphones in the series include Vivo T4 and Vivo T4x. The Vivo T4 Ultra is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ 5G processor and has a triple rear camera setup. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and runs on Android 15 out-of-the-box. The Vivo T4 Ultra comes with a better camera than the Vivo T4 and the Vivo T4x smartphones that are already available in India. It has 3x optical, 10x HD, and up to 100x HyperZoom digital zoom, enhanced by advanced image optimisation.

Vivo T4 Ultra price in India

The new Vivo T4 Ultra is priced in India at Rs. 34,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, Rs. 36,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage option, and Rs. 38,999 for the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage options. The smartphone can be purchased on Flipkart in India. The sale starts on June 18 at 12 noon. It will be available in Meteor Grey and Phoenix Gold colour options.

Launch offers on the Vivo T4 Ultra include instant Rs. 3,000 off on HDFC Bank, SBI, and Axis Bank cards, up to 9 months of no-cost EMI, and up to 5,000 exchange bonus on swapping of old phone.

article-image

Vivo T4 Ultra specifications

The new Vivo T4 Ultra runs in Android 15 based FunTouch OS 15. It has a 6.67-inch (2800x1260 pixels) Quad Curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ 5G processor and packs up to 12GB RAM. Storage capacity is maxed at 512GB.

Vivo T4 Ultra has a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main autofocus sensor, a 50-megapixel periscope sensor, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor. . It has 3x optical, 10x HD, and up to 100x HyperZoom digital zoom, enhanced by advanced image optimisation. There is a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies. Camera modes include night, portrait, photo, video, live photo, and dual view.

Vivo T4 Ultra has a 5,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5.4, GPS, NFC, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

