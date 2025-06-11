Android 16 With Material 3 Expressive Design Is Rolling Out To Pixel Smartphones: Here’s How To Get It

Android 16 brings new a new smooth and fluid UI experience |

Google has started rolling out Android 16 to supported Pixel smartphones after testing it for a brief period. Android 16 brings the new Material 3 Expressive design that claims to deliver a more smooth experience with springy animations and satisfying haptic feedback. The rollout is happening in batches so it may be a while before all the supported devices receive it. This comes just on the heels of Apple unveiling its iOS 26 update that brings a new ‘Liquid Glass’ design that also claims to be expressive and adaptive to the surroundings.

Android 16: Compatible Pixel Smartphones

Android 16 is rolling out only for supported Pixel smartphones for now. Google claims that other Android smartphones will get it soon. Currently, the new software update is available for Pixel 6 and later smartphones. The total list includes Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and Pixel 9a.

Android 16: How to Get it

Google is rolling Android 16 out over-the-air (OTA) as a free upgrade to all of these smartphone users. Please check if you have received the update in Settings > System > Software Update. The company is rolling out the update in batches so it may be a while before it arrives on your supported Pixel smartphone. Alternatively, the update can also be downloaded on via the Developer website.

Android 16 features

Apart from UI tweaks, Android 16 is bringing live updates for couriers and delivery apps, notification auto grouping, and advanced protection features. The haptic feedback is more satisfying than before, particularly you when slide out a notification from the window. Google has introduced the ability to switch to the phone’s microphone instead of front-facing mics for clearer calls in noisy environments. Android 16 also brings native control for hearing devices, which means users can now control things like volume on hearing devices right from the phone.

The Advanced Protection features helps users stay safe from online attacks, harmful apps, unsafe websites, scam calls and more. Google has released many more tiny tweaks with Android 16 — and this includes HDR screenshots, adaptive refresh rate, and even identity check for added security.