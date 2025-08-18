 Vivo T4 Pro With 3x Periscope Zoom Teased To Launch In India Soon, Will Go On Sale Through Flipkart
Vivo T4 Pro With 3x Periscope Zoom Teased To Launch In India Soon, Will Go On Sale Through Flipkart

Vivo T4 Pro With 3x Periscope Zoom Teased To Launch In India Soon, Will Go On Sale Through Flipkart

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 12:48 PM IST
article-image
Vivo T4 Pro is likely to launch this month | Flipkart

Vivo has unveiled a teaser of its upcoming Vivo T4 Pro on Flipkart, sparking interest ahead of an imminent launch in India. The teaser highlights a premium golden finish, featuring a visually striking curved rear design.

The promotional visuals of the Vivo T4 Pro also confirms a dual-camera setup incorporating a 3× periscope zoom lens for enhanced long-range photography.

article-image

Vivo has also implemented AI-powered enhancements, likely aimed at improving imaging and overall performance. The Vivo T4 Pro has integrated a pill-shaped camera island branded with Tele Lens, suggesting focus on telephoto capabilities.

article-image

The new Vivo T4 Pro is expected to join the Vivo T4 5G series, which already includes models like the Vivo T4 Lite 5G, Vivo T4R 5G, and Vivo T4x 5G. Leaks point to a 6.78-inch 1.5K resolution AMOLED display, powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, with a 50-megapixel main camera.

It is tipped to pack a 6,500 mAh battery with 90W fast charging, and a quad-camera system. The phone may be offered in color variants such as Blaze Gold and Nitro Blue. Vivo may officially launch the device in late August. Pricing is anticipated to be below Rs. 30,000.

