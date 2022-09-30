Visuals of Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro leaked ahead of October 6 launch

e-Paper Get App
HomeTechVisuals of Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro leaked ahead of October 6 launch

Anvinraj ValiyatharaUpdated: Friday, September 30, 2022, 03:28 PM IST
article-image
Known tipster Evan Blass has leaked the press renders on Twitter. | Twitter

On October 6, Google will announce the much-awaited Pixel 7 series of smartphones. After launching the Pixel 3 series, the company hasn’t launched a Pixel-branded flagship phone in the Indian market. In the past few years, the company has only released affordable Pixel A-series phones in the country. Ahead of the launch, reputed tipster Evan Blass has leaked the press renders of the Pixel 7 duo.

Leaked renders of Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

The new images show that the Pixel 7 series’ design will not be an overhauled upgrade over its predecessor. Unlike last year’s Pixel 6 series, the upcoming Pixel phones do not sport a dual-tone design. Both phones have a punch-hole display flanked by slim bezels. The Pixel 7 has a flat screen, whereas the display of the Pixel 7 tapers towards the left and right edges. However, the curvature is not as pronounced as it was on the Pixel 6 Pro.

The raised horizontal camera bar on the Pixel 7 has a dual-camera setup and an LED flash. The Pixel 7 Pro, on the other hand, has a triple camera unit along with an LED flash in its camera bar. The Pixel 7 will come in three colours: Obsidian, Snow, and Lemongrass, while the Pixel 7 Pro will be offered in Obsidian, Snow, and Hazel colourways.

Expected specifications of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

According to reports, the Pixel 7 will feature a 6.3-inch OLED display that offers Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It packs a 4,700mAh battery and features a 50-megapixel (main) + 12-megapixel (ultra-wide) dual-camera setup.

The Pixel 7 Pro will house a 6.7-inch OLED screen with support for Quad HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by a 5,000mAh battery and flaunt a 50-megapixel (main) + 12-megapixel (ultra-wide) + 48-megapixel (telephoto) triple camera unit.

The Pixel 7 series will come with common features such as the Tensor G2 chip, up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of built-in storage, Android 13 OS, 30W charging, wireless charging, and an in-screen fingerprint scanner. It will come preloaded with the Android 13 OS.

Leaked prices of the Pixel 7 series

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro were found prematurely listed on Amazon Spain recently. The listings revealed that the Pixel 7 will be priced at $599 (~Rs 48,850), while the Pro model will cost $899 (~Rs 73,300).

