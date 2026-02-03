Valentine's Day 2026 Offer: iPhone 17 Series, MacBook Air Models Listed With Discounts On Apple India Store

iPhone 17 Pro Max (R), iPhone 17 Air (Centre), iPhone 17 (L) | Apple |

Apple has introduced discount and cashback offers on select products through its official online store in India. The iPhone 17 series and MacBook Air models are listed with price cuts through bank discounts. These deals have gone live just ahead of Valentine's Day on February 14. While the company has not announced an end date, such seasonal offers typically run until mid-February.

Apple Store India has listed instant cashback applied at checkout, supplemented by no-cost EMI options for up to six months on qualifying purchases.

iPhone 17 series deals on Apple India store

The iPhone 17 series is eligible for an instant cashback of up to Rs. 5,000 on selected models when using eligible cards, bringing down the effective starting price of the standard iPhone 17 from Rs. 82,900 to Rs. 77,900. This cashback applies to the base variant, with higher storage options like the 512GB model priced at Rs. 1,02,900 also qualifying for the same reduction. The promotion extends to other models in the series, though specific effective prices may vary based on configuration. Additionally, buyers can opt for no-cost EMI over six months, resulting in monthly instalments starting from approximately Rs. 13,650 after accounting for the cashback.

MacBook Air discounts on Apple India store

For the MacBook Air lineup, Apple is providing an instant cashback of up to Rs. 10,000 on selected models, including the 13-inch MacBook Air with M4 chip. This reduces the effective price of the base variant from Rs. 99,900 to Rs. 89,900. The offer is available on both M3 and M4-powered MacBook Air configurations, with the discount applied directly to the purchase amount. No-cost EMI for up to six months is also included, leading to monthly payments as low as Rs. 14,983 post-discount.

Partnered banks for the Valentine's Day 2026 offers

The cashback offers are exclusively tied to credit cards from specific banks, with no provisions for debit cards or other payment methods. Eligible cards include those issued by ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and American Express, where the discount is automatically deducted at the time of checkout on the Apple India store. For ICICI Bank and Axis Bank cardholders, the full cashback amount - Rs. 5,000 for iPhone 17 series and up to Rs. 10,000 for MacBook Air models - is credited instantly, provided the transaction meets the minimum purchase value, which aligns with the device prices. American Express cards follow the same structure, with no additional fees or conditions mentioned beyond standard card verification.

Vijay Sales deal on the iPhone 17 Pro

If you are looking to buy the iPhone 17 Pro, you can try Vijay Sales as well, as it is offering an outright price cut in India. Vijay Sales has slashed the iPhone 17 Pro price in India, offering it at Rs. 1,32,490 with additional bank discounts of up to Rs. 4,500. This is a slight price reduction from its original price of Rs. 1,34,900. With HDFC card offers, the effective price drops to Rs. 1,27,990, undercutting Apple Store pricing. Apple continues to sell the same variant at Rs. 1,34,900 with cashback offers.

