Uber Cuts Nearly 10% Of Customer Service Workforce As AI-Driven Restructuring Reshapes Operations |

New Delhi: Uber Technologies has reduced nearly 10 per cent of its customer service workforce as the ride-hailing company reshapes its operations around artificial intelligence (AI) and a leaner organisational structure, according to multiple reports.

The latest job cuts affect employees in Uber's community operations division, which handles customer support, they added.

Reports suggest the company is also requiring remote employees in the unit to relocate to designated hub offices as part of its broader return-to-office strategy.

The restructuring comes as Uber looks to streamline internal processes and expand the use of AI across its operations.

In an internal communication -- cited by the reports -- the existing organisational structure had become fragmented, making it difficult to fully leverage next-generation AI technologies.

The development is significant as it marks the first instance of Uber directly associating workforce reductions with its AI strategy.

It follows another round of layoffs in June, when the company eliminated about 23 per cent of roles in its people division, impacting less than 1 per cent of its global workforce of around 34,000 employees.

Earlier, Uber had indicated that wider deployment of AI within the company would slow the pace of hiring.

It continues to advertise more than 500 vacancies, including engineering positions linked to its autonomous mobility and robotaxi programmes.

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The latest round of layoffs also comes amid a broader wave of job cuts across the global technology industry.

According to a recent report, more than 1 lakh tech jobs were eliminated during the first five months of 2026, with May alone accounting for nearly 28,900 layoffs. Data from layoff tracker Layoffs.fyi showed that 1,16,739 technology employees had lost their jobs globally.

Several major technology companies, including Uber, Meta, Cloudflare, Intuit, PayPal, Cisco, Quora and Coinbase, have announced workforce reductions as they focus on cost optimisation, restructuring and greater use of AI, it added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)