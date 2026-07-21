Kalyan Job Fraud Cheats 130 Aspirants Of ₹53 Lakh With Forged South African Visas, Police Launch Manhunt |

Kalyan: In a major overseas employment fraud, at least 130 job seekers from across India were allegedly cheated of nearly ₹53 lakh by a Kalyan-based placement agency that promised lucrative jobs in South Africa. The accused allegedly collected money in the name of visa processing, air tickets and recruitment formalities, issued forged visas to some applicants, and later shut down their office before fleeing.

Case registered at Mahatma Phule Police Station

The case has been registered at Mahatma Phule Police Station, and an investigation is underway to trace the accused and recover the victims' passports and money.

According to the police, the alleged fraud was carried out by Al Limra International, a recruitment firm that operated from the fourth floor of Suyash Plaza, located near Kalyan railway station. The company allegedly claimed that it had secured a new project in Cape Town, South Africa, and urgently required a large number of Indian workers.

Victims paid ₹40,000 to ₹1 lakh for visas and tickets

The firm allegedly persuaded unemployed youth by assuring them of well-paying overseas jobs and informed them that they would have to pay for visa processing, documentation and flight tickets. Applicants were reportedly asked to deposit amounts ranging from ₹40,000 to ₹1 lakh, depending on the job category.

One of the complainants, Dinesh Singh, told police that company representatives informed him that the total cost of obtaining a South African work visa and an air ticket from Mumbai to Cape Town would be ₹60,000. As an advance, he deposited ₹25,000 with the company, hoping to secure employment abroad.

South African High Commission confirmed visa was forged

A few days later, the company sent him what it claimed was a South African visa. However, Dinesh became suspicious and got the document verified through the South African High Commission in New Delhi, where officials reportedly confirmed that the visa was forged.

When Dinesh visited the company's office in Kalyan to seek clarification, he found the premises locked. The office had been vacated, the staff had disappeared, and all phone numbers provided by the company had become unreachable.

Victims from UP, Bihar, MP, Maharashtra & southern states

Subsequent inquiries revealed that the alleged fraud was not limited to a single victim. Police found that around 130 unemployed youth had fallen prey to the same racket. The victims are reportedly from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and several southern states.

Investigators have also learned that the company allegedly collected the original passports of all applicants as part of the recruitment process. The passports have not yet been returned, raising concerns about their possible misuse.

Seven accused booked for cheating between Jan-May 2026

Based on the complaint, police have booked Deepak Kumar Singh, Sonam Gupta, Dilip Kumar Singh, Saniya Parveen, Roni Singh, Ajit Singh and Ramesh Singh for allegedly cheating the victims.

Senior Police Inspector Baliram Singh Pardeshi of Mahatma Phule Police Station said the alleged fraud took place between January and May 2026. He confirmed that a case of cheating has been registered and that investigators are examining the financial trail, identifying additional victims and making efforts to locate the accused.

Police are also verifying whether the accused possessed the mandatory licences required to operate an overseas recruitment agency and whether similar complaints have been lodged against them elsewhere.

Investigators suspect that more victims may come forward as the probe progresses. Authorities have appealed to anyone who dealt with the company or deposited money for overseas employment to approach Mahatma Phule Police Station and assist with the investigation.

The case has once again highlighted the growing menace of fraudulent overseas job rackets targeting unemployed youth by exploiting their aspirations for employment abroad. Police have advised job seekers to verify the credentials of recruitment agencies and authenticate visa documents with the concerned embassy or consulate before making any payment or handing over original documents.

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