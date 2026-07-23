Amazon Lays Off Employees In AGI Division Even As AI Spending Surges

File Image | Two Different Stories Behind the Layoffs.

Amazon has laid off employees from its artificial general intelligence (AGI) division, even as the company continues to pour billions into expanding its AI business, according to a report by CNBC. The exact number of employees affected, as well as the specific teams within the division that were hit, remains unclear. The move comes as Amazon balances aggressive cost-cutting with an equally aggressive push to compete in the AI race.

AGI division's scope and affected teams

Amazon's AGI division is responsible for developing the company's AI models and also oversees teams working on custom AI chips and quantum computing. Based on LinkedIn posts, some of the employees who lost their jobs were working on AI model customisation and post-training, key stages in refining large language models for specific use cases.

Amazon defends the decision

An Amazon spokesperson, explaining the layoffs to CNBC, said, "This is a fast-moving space, and we're sharpening our focus on the initiatives that matter most for customers, so we can move faster on what counts." The spokesperson added, "That focus means some difficult decisions, including eliminating some roles within parts of our AGI organization, even as we continue to invest in the areas most important to our customers' future."

Part of a larger workforce reduction

Amazon has been trimming its workforce over the past few years, following a period of heavy hiring during the pandemic. Since October, the company has cut more than 30,000 jobs across various teams, CNBC reported. Smaller rounds of layoffs have continued in recent months as well, reflecting a broader pattern of restructuring even as certain divisions, particularly those tied to AI, continue to expand.

AI remains a top priority despite cuts

Despite the layoffs, artificial intelligence continues to be one of Amazon's biggest priorities, with the AGI division playing a central role in the company's efforts to compete with rivals such as OpenAI, Anthropic and Google. AGI refers to AI systems capable of performing most tasks at a level similar to or better than humans. Amazon maintained that its focus on AI has not wavered, with the spokesperson noting that the company has been developing large AI models for years and that it "remains one of the most important things we're working on."

Frontier model gap and upcoming earnings

Last month, Amazon's AGI lead Peter DeSantis acknowledged that the company's AI models have not been competing at the very frontier for the most demanding workloads. Amazon is set to announce its second-quarter earnings next week, and the company has already indicated it plans to spend around $200 billion this year on capital investments, with a significant portion directed toward expanding its AI infrastructure.