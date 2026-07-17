Trump Media Launches Paid Data Feed Offering Faster Access To US President's Truth Social Posts

Trump Media has introduced a new paid, licensed data feed called Truth API that will give banks and trading firms rapid access to posts from the platform's most influential accounts, including those of President Donald Trump. The service is set to launch on August 1 and is designed to capitalise on the market moving power of posts published on Truth Social, according to Reuters.

Faster access for institutional clients

The Truth API will deliver posts from ten of the platform's most influential accounts directly to paying clients at a significantly faster pace than the regular push notifications available to ordinary users on Truth Social, a company spokesperson told Reuters. The feed will also archive posts dating back to 2022, giving institutional clients historical access alongside real time delivery.

Trump Media interim chief executive Kevin McGurn rerportedly said that the company expects the service to become a meaningful and recurring source of revenue as adoption grows.

Trump Media said the product already has customers signed up ahead of its official launch and noted that several firms had been scraping data from Truth Social for months in violation of the platform's terms of service, a practice the new licensed feed is intended to formalise and monetise.

Aimed at algorithmic and high speed trading firms

The service is particularly targeted at organisations for whom even brief delays in receiving information can be costly, including algorithmic trading firms that rely on speed to act on market moving news. Trump has repeatedly used Truth Social to announce major policy decisions that have affected financial markets, including announcements related to tariffs and trade restrictions involving China.

Scrutiny over advance access to market moving information

The launch comes at a time of heightened scrutiny over whether individuals with early access to potentially market moving information could use it to gain an unfair trading advantage.