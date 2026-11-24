Trump Claims Credit For Jensen Huang’s Nvidia Return; US Lawmakers Continue Probe Into China Chip Smuggling Concerns | Video | X - YourAnonCentral

Washington: President Donald Trump claimed credit for persuading Nvidia’s board to reinstate Jensen Huang, but three Republican congressional committee chairmen said the decision would not end their scrutiny of the chipmaker’s dealings involving China.

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Speaking to CNBC, Trump said his administration had given the board assurances about the national security implications of Huang’s return. He described discussions involving Vice President JD Vance and others, while declining to identify everyone involved.

Asked whether he had called directly into a board meeting, Trump said, “I was represented at the board.”

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He later told the network that he had spoken to the directors and convinced them to bring Huang back. Asked whether he had assured them Huang would not face prosecution, Trump replied, “I didn’t use the word prosecuted,” and said he had provided sufficient reassurance.

The congressional response made clear that the company’s leadership decision had not resolved lawmakers’ concerns.

“The NVIDIA board’s brief internal investigation and reinstatement of Jensen Huang do not erase the national security threats and questions that must be addressed,” Republican committee chairmen Brian Mast, John Moolenaar and Rick Crawford said in a joint statement.

They said Huang and Nvidia General Counsel Tim Teter had confirmed they would attend previously planned interviews on December 1 and December 2.

The lawmakers said they were seeking answers about suspected large-scale smuggling of Nvidia products, their diversion for Chinese military purposes and their contribution to China’s artificial intelligence capabilities. Those concerns remain subjects of the congressional inquiry, rather than findings established by Monday’s statement.

Mast chairs the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Moolenaar leads the Select Committee on China and Crawford heads the House Intelligence Committee.

The committees announced the interview arrangements on November 17. Huang is scheduled to appear on December 1 and Teter on December 2 for transcribed interviews, in which their answers will be formally recorded. Monday’s statement reaffirmed those arrangements.

Nvidia separately said its board had voted unanimously to restore Huang as president, chief executive and a director, effective immediately. It said discussions with Huang had satisfied directors about his candour and ability to lead.

The company said input from senior US government officials had given the board confidence that his reinstatement posed no national security risk.

However, Nvidia expressly said an independent directors’ investigation would continue. The company launched that inquiry following reports that Huang had been targeted by a foreign intelligence effort.

Nvidia said Huang supported the investigation and would cooperate. It also said it would continue cooperating with government investigations and inquiries.

The board has established a committee overseeing national security and export-control risks, and the company is searching for a chief compliance officer.

Trump defended his intervention in the CNBC interview as serving the national interest. Asked where he would draw the line in intervening in corporate leadership, he said decisions would depend on individual circumstances rather than a fixed formula.

Asked about a government stake in Nvidia, he expressed enthusiasm but raised concerns about litigation and insider trading. He announced no investment plan.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)