'Tone-Deaf Approach': Priyanka Chaturvedi Slams TCS Over Statement On Nashik Sexual Harassment & Religious Conversion Case | Photo Credit: Instagram/Priyanka Chaturvedi

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Monday slammed IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) over its statement on the Nashik sexual harassment and religious conversion case.

The former Rajya Sabha MP said the statement was "not just inadequate but also casually dismissive". Taking to X (formerly Twitter), she wrote, "Dear @TCS, your response to what has emerged in your Nashik BPO is not just inadequate but also casually dismissive. The deaf tone approach in your press note regarding women being sexually harassed and also charges of religious conversion over the years in a reputed BPO such as yours is huge a let down and disappointing."

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Earlier on Sunday, TCS said that the company has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form for a long time, adding that the employees allegedly involved in the case have been suspended.

"TCS has a long-standing zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form. We have always ensured the highest standards of safety and well-being of our employees at the workplace. As soon as we were made aware of the matter in Nashik, we took swift action," read the statement.

This came after eight female and one male employees of the company lodged complaints alleging mental and sexual harassment. They have also alleged that they were forced to offer namaz, eat beef, and that attempts were made to convert them.

According to the police, seven people, including the company’s woman HR, have been remanded to police custody. They have been identified as Asif Ansari, Shafi Shaikh, Shahrukh Qureshi, Raza Memon, Tausif Attar, and Mohammed Danish Shaikh (all serving as Team Leaders/Managers), along with the company's Assistant General Manager (HR) based in Pune, Nida Khan.