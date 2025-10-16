'This Is The Weakest Foldable Phone Ever:' Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Suffers Catastrophic Failure, Explodes in Durability Test—Watch VIDEO

YouTube/ JerrRigEverything

In a dramatic and unprecedented mishap, Google's latest foldable smartphone, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, literally went up in flames during a routine durability test conducted by popular YouTuber Zack Nelson of JerryRigEverything. The incident, captured live on camera, marks the first time in over a decade of smartphone testing that a device has exploded in the tester's hands, sparking widespread criticism of Google's design choices and durability claims.

Bend Test Turns Explosive

The test, detailed in Nelson's YouTube video uploaded on October 14, began with standard assessments of the phone's scratch resistance, heat tolerance, and dust ingress. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold, which Google touted as featuring an "extremely durable" build and the first IP68 dust-resistant hinge on a foldable, initially held up to expectations in some areas. Its outer 6.4-inch OLED display, protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2, resisted scratches at Mohs level 6 and withstood direct flame exposure for 25 seconds without visible damage.

However, concerns arose early when Nelson exposed the hinge to fine silica dust to verify the IP68 rating. Despite Google's claims, the mechanism produced a disturbing grinding sound, indicating dust infiltration—similar to competitors like Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold series, which don't make the same dustproof assertion. "This is kind of embarrassing," Nelson remarked in the video, emphasising that the screen might be protected, but the hinge clearly is not.

The real catastrophe unfolded during the backward bend test, a staple for evaluating foldable integrity. At around the 6:30 mark, the device—already weakened along its familiar antenna lines near the hinge—snapped catastrophically. As Nelson attempted to straighten it for a second round, the dual-cell 5,015mAh battery ruptured, igniting in a burst of flames and smoke. The explosion triggered thermal runaway, a dangerous chain reaction where the battery's internals short-circuited, dumping energy uncontrollably until depleted. "In the decade that I've been durability testing phones, I have never had a smartphone explode before," Nelson stated, his fire alarm blaring in the background. "The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is the first phone to go up in smoke."

This failure echoes previous Pixel Folds, The original snapped at the same antenna lines, as did the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Nelson likened Google's persistence to "Vader building a third Death Star with the exact same exhaust port," accusing the company of ignoring lessons from prior tests. For comparison, the thinner Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 endured the identical bend without damage or battery issues.

Pixel 10 Pro Fold Under Fire for Unchanged Design

Launched recently at Rs. 1,72,999 in India (for the 256GB variant only), the Pixel 10 Pro Fold boasts impressive specs: an 8-inch inner Super Actua Flex display with 120Hz refresh and up to 3,000 nits brightness, a 3nm Tensor G5 chipset, Android 16, and a versatile camera array including a 48MP main sensor and 10.5MP ultrawide. It promises seven years of updates, useful AI features like Pixel Snap, and secure face unlock. However, reviewers have noted drawbacks such as average video quality, sluggish 30W charging, and a heavier build.

The explosion has amplified doubts about the phone's structural reinforcements. Nelson's teardown revealed pinched battery layers from the fracture, leading to the short circuit. He also debunked a rumored hidden under-display camera, confirming it's merely a proximity/light sensor without imaging capabilities. While the phone excels in software polish and display vibrancy, this incident underscores persistent hardware vulnerabilities in Google's foldable lineup.

Google has yet to issue an official response, but the event has ignited online debates about foldable safety and the ethics of marketing unproven durability claims. As Nelson warned, "Don't put an open Pixel 10 Pro Fold in your back pocket or your buns could get toasted."