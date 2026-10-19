Tesla Roadster Reservations Go Live In India; Thrust Variant Listed For ₹2.50 Crore

Tesla Roadster Reservations Go Live In India; Thrust Variant Listed For Rs. 2.50 Crore |

After taking the internet by storm, Tesla has opened bookings for the Roadster in India. The reservation amount is not the final price, and the company has not confirmed a delivery date.

Tesla has started taking reservations for its new Roadster in India. The amounts shown on Tesla's India website run to several crore rupees for the top configuration, but they are booking payments, not announced ex-showroom prices.

What buyers have to pay

Reservations are a two-step process. For the Roadster Performance, buyers first pay Rs. 5.01 lakh. A further Rs. 45.05 lakh is due within 10 days, bringing the total to Rs. 50.06 lakh.

The Thrust configuration is far steeper. The first payment is the same Rs. 5.01 lakh, but the second instalment is Rs. 2,45,24,000. Together the two payments come to Rs. 2,50,25,000, or about Rs. 2.50 crore.

Conditions on the booking

Tesla describes the initial Rs. 5.01 lakh as fully refundable. A reservation is not final until payment is received, and it can be cancelled if the second payment is not made within 10 days.

Thrust is limited to one order per customer. Tesla also says availability depends on local laws and regulations, so the Thrust configuration, or its thruster functionality, may not be offered in markets where it is not permitted.

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Tesla Roadster: Three configurations

The Performance variant is a two-seater with active aerodynamics and a multi-mode suction system that generates extra downforce to keep the tyres gripping. Thrust adds acceleration thrusters to that package. Tesla calls it a race-ready, limited-availability two-seater.

The Rocket variant is a single-seater that Tesla describes as having a full flight system. It is invite-only, and the India booking page shows no reservation amount for it. Tesla says the car's design draws on the SR-71 and F-35 aircraft and that it uses SpaceX components.

Left-hand drive only, production from 2028

For Indian buyers, the production plan matters as much as the price. Tesla says Roadster production will begin in 2028 with left-hand-drive vehicles only. It has announced no timeline for a right-hand-drive version, and it has not confirmed any India delivery schedule.

That means reservations are open before the India-specific specifications, final pricing and availability of each variant have been clarified.

Tesla Model Y L gets a free upgrade

Alongside the Roadster announcement, Tesla India said it is offering Acceleration Boost on the six-seater Model Y L at no extra cost. Tesla claims the upgrade brings 0-100 km/h down to 4.5 seconds. It also claims a range of up to 681 km on the WLTP cycle.