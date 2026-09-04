Tesla Kicks Off Cybercab Rides For Public As Elon Musk Bets On Driverless Future

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Tesla has begun offering rides in 'limited areas of Austin, Texas,' in its Cybercab, a two-seater autonomous vehicle built without a steering wheel or pedals, the company said.

A launch event built around the Cybercab

Tesla had spent recent weeks promoting what it called an exclusive 'Cybercab launch event' in Austin, which took place on Thursday. The event drew strong interest from both investors and fans, with Reuters reporting that some attendees travelled to Texas specifically to try out the vehicle, distinguished by its gold-toned exterior and butterfly-style doors.

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Musk's bet on driverless technology

CEO Elon Musk has repeatedly described the Cybercab as central to Tesla's ambitions of becoming a dominant player in autonomous vehicles. The Austin rollout marks a visible step in that direction, putting the steering-wheel-free vehicle into real-world use for the first time in a public ride-hailing capacity.

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Fleet already active in Texas

Texas state records cited by Reuters show Tesla currently operates 45 Cybercabs as part of a larger autonomous vehicle fleet of 420 cars in the state, indicating the company has been building out its Cybercab presence ahead of the public launch.