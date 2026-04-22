Tesla Launches New Six-Seater Model Y L Car In India: Price, Features, Availability

Tesla Launches New Six-Seater Model Y Car In India: Price, Features |

Tesla has expanded its Model Y lineup with the launch of the Model Y L, a long wheelbase (LWB) variant that introduces a six-seat configuration to the country's market. The new variant caters to family-oriented buyers seeking greater cabin space and versatility in an electric SUV.

Tesla Model Y L price in India

The Tesla Model Y L carries an ex-showroom price of Rs. 61.99 lakh, slotting between the existing Model Y Standard RWD (Rs. 59.89 lakh) and the Long Range RWD (Rs. 67.89 lakh). Deliveries are scheduled to begin in June across the country, the company said in a press release.

With the addition of the LWB variant, Tesla now offers the Model Y in India across three variants, priced between Rs. 59.89 lakh and Rs. 67.89 lakh.

Tesla Model Y L: Key features

The defining feature of the Model Y L is its extended wheelbase of 3,040mm, which enables a 2+2+2 six-seat layout, a first for the Model Y in India. The added length translates into noticeably improved rear seat space and enhanced comfort for second and third-row occupants, making it a more practical proposition for larger families compared to the standard model.

Despite the extended dimensions, the design language remains consistent with Tesla's signature minimalist, aerodynamic aesthetic.

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The Model Y L is powered by an 88kWh battery pack with a dual motor all-wheel drive setup. Tesla claims a WLTP-certified range of 681 km on a single charge, along with a 0–100 km/h sprint time of 5.0 seconds. Cargo capacity stands at up to 2,539 litres, making it one of the more spacious options in the segment.

Other features include a 16-inch touchscreen infotainment system, dual wireless charging pads, heated and ventilated front and second-row seats, heated steering wheel, extended under-thigh support for front seats, and pillar-mounted rear AC vents for improved third-row comfort.