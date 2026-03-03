Mercedes-Benz Relaunches V-Class In India: The 'Private Suite' On Wheels Returns; Know How Much It Will Cost In Mumbai |

Mumbai: Mercedes-Benz India officially made its grand reentry into the luxury MPV segment on Monday, launching the new V-Class at an introductory price of Rs 1.40 crore (ex-showroom). Returning after a four-year hiatus, the 2026 V-Class is now locally assembled at the company’s Chakan plant in Pune. This strategic move has allowed the brand to offer a more competitive price point compared to its previous status as a fully imported unit, positioning it to take on rivals like the Toyota Vellfire and Lexus LM.

A Masterclass In Rear-Seat Luxury

Marketed as a "private suite on wheels," the new V-Class arrives exclusively in its Extra-Long Wheelbase (ELWB) avatar. Measuring a massive 5.3 meters in length with a 3.4-meter wheelbase, the longest of any Mercedes-Benz passenger vehicle in the country, it offers unparalleled interior volume. The cabin is the centerpiece of the experience, available in both four and six-seat configurations.

In the chauffeur-driven focused four-seat layout, the rear is dominated by individual luxury captain chairs equipped with electric adjustment, heating, ventilation, and massage functions. Passengers are also treated to extendable leg rests, deep reclining backrests, and a 650W, 15-speaker Burmester surround sound system featuring Dolby Atmos for a cinema-like audio experience.

Performance & Engineering

For the first time in the Indian market, the V-Class is available with both petrol and diesel powertrains. The V300 Petrol variant produces 228 hp and is assisted by a 48V mild-hybrid system for smoother acceleration and better efficiency, while the V300d Diesel delivers 233 hp and a substantial 500 Nm of torque for effortless cruising.

Both engines are paired with a 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission. To ensure a "magic carpet" ride quality on diverse Indian terrains, the India-spec model comes standard with AIRMATIC air suspension, which features adaptive damping to iron out road imperfections.

Estimated On-Road Price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, where registration fees and luxury taxes are among the highest in the country, the total cost for the V-Class reflects several additional charges over the base price. The ex-showroom price of Rs 1.40 crore is supplemented by RTO and registration charges, which typically range between Rs 18 lakh and Rs 21 lakh depending on the specific variant. When you factor in comprehensive insurance at approximately Rs 5.70 lakh, along with TCS and other miscellaneous dealer charges, the estimated on-road price in Mumbai falls between Rs 1.65 crore and Rs 1.68 crore.

With bookings now officially open for a token amount of Rs 5 lakh, Mercedes-Benz expects to begin customer deliveries by the end of March 2026, targeting a growing segment of corporate leaders and high-net-worth individuals seeking ultimate mobile privacy.