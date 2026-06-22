Tata Motors Secures Over 3,400 Electric Commercial Vehicle Orders As Commercial EV Adoption Accelerates In India | file pic

Mumbai: Tata Motors on Sunday announced that it has secured more than 3,400 orders for electric commercial vehicles (eCVs) across segments, signalling growing adoption of electric mobility solutions in India's freight and passenger transportation sectors.

The orders include around 2,000 small commercial vehicles (SCVs) and pick-ups, nearly 900 trucks and about 500 buses.

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These vehicles will be deployed across a wide range of applications, including e-commerce, logistics, FMCG and FMCD distribution, intra-city mobility, as well as sectors such as cement, steel, mining and tarmac operations.

According to the company, the orders reflect increasing customer confidence in electric commercial vehicles and indicate a shift from pilot projects to large-scale operational deployment across industries.

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Tata Motors said the growing order book strengthens its position in the country's electric commercial vehicle market and supports India's transition towards zero-emission mobility.

The company noted that electric mobility in the commercial vehicle segment is steadily moving beyond the early-adoption phase, with businesses increasingly integrating electric vehicles into their day-to-day operations.

Over the past year, Tata Motors has expanded its electric commercial vehicle portfolio across multiple segments. In the small commercial vehicle category, the company offers the Ace Pro EV, Ace EV and Intra EV for last-mile and intra-city transportation.

Moreover, the company stated it has expanded into intermediate and heavy commercial vehicle segments through its Ultra EV range, along with the Prima EV 55T tractor and Prima EV 28T tipper designed for more demanding freight operations.

In the passenger mobility segment, Tata Motors offers the Starbus EV and Ultra EV buses for intra-city and inter-city transport services.

The automaker said it already has a sizeable electric fleet in operation across the country, including more than 3,800 electric buses that have cumulatively covered over 55 crore kilometres. In the small commercial vehicle segment, more than 17,000 Tata electric SCVs are currently operating on Indian roads.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)