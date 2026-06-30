Tata Electronics Breach Exposes Upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Photos, Apple's Supplier List: What we know

Tata Electronics Breach Exposes iPhone 18 Pro Photos, Apple's Supplier List: What we know | X/ @WFMGWF

A ransomware attack on Tata Electronics, Apple's Indian manufacturing partner, has resulted in sensitive lists of components and suppliers, along with photographs of Apple's upcoming iPhone 18 Pro models, being posted on the dark web by the group that stole data from the supplier, according to documents and a source cited by Reuters. The breach has been traced directly to Tata's systems, marking it as one of the most significant security breach to hit Apple's supply chain in recent years.

Strain on the Apple-Tata relationship

The exposure could test the relationship between Apple and Tata. Reuters reported that the leak threatens the carefully negotiated business of building the iPhone, which Apple assembles from a wide network of suppliers worldwide, and could upset Apple's relationship with Tata given that most of its supplier arrangements are fiercely protected. The report added that the breach cuts at the trust underpinning the Apple-Tata partnership, with Apple's expansion into India resting heavily on Tata as its newest major assembler at a time when the company is diversifying beyond China.

Tata's growing importance to Apple makes the timing of the breach particularly sensitive. Tata, which both supplies parts and assembles iPhones as a contract manufacturer, has emerged as one of Apple's most important manufacturing partners outside China, an expansion central to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's push to turn India into an electronics manufacturing powerhouse. India is on track to produce 26 percent of the world's iPhones in 2026, up from just 6 percent four years earlier, according to research firm Counterpoint.

Scale of the breach

Reuters has previously reported that the Tata Electronics leak involved more than 200,000 files posted on the dark web by a group called World Leaks, which included purported component design documents for older iPhones and some Tesla parts, as both companies are Tata clients. The cache also reportedly included documents belonging to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co and Qualcomm, both of which make parts used in iPhones. Other reports have pegged the size of the leaked archive at roughly 630 gigabytes.

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What the new documents show

New material reviewed by Reuters goes further, tying specific iPhone 18 Pro components to named suppliers. According to the report, at least six files map components in the iPhone 18 Pro models to the specific companies that supply them, including details of chips on the main circuit board and parts of the battery and cameras.

A source familiar with the matter told Reuters that Apple considers this detail highly sensitive and is concerned about the documents circulating on the dark web given that they relate to unreleased models, with the data mapping suppliers to iPhone parts in a way Apple does not disclose in its public supplier database. Some of the leaked files reportedly carried Apple "confidential" watermarks and internal code names associated with the iPhone 18 Pro line.

The leak folder also included images from inside a Tata facility. Reuters described photographs of iPhones undergoing drop tests at one of Tata's plants, dated to early 2026, though the agency said it could not confirm with certainty which model was shown, even as its source identified the devices as iPhone 18 Pro units.

How Tata has responded

Tata Electronics has taken steps to contain the fallout since the breach came to light. Reuters reported that Tata has restricted internal access to sensitive systems as it investigates the leak and has hired a global consultant to carry out a forensic audit. Apple, for its part, is investigating the matter and working with Tata on long-term security measures.