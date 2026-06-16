iPhone 18 Won't Arrive Until 2027, Apple Supply Chain Source Suggests

If you were counting on a new base-model iPhone under the tree this Christmas, start adjusting your expectations. Apple's standard iPhone 18 is now widely expected to skip the company's traditional September launch window entirely, with a growing body of supply chain evidence pointing to a spring 2027 debut instead.

The latest indication comes from an unlikely source, a Taiwanese lens manufacturer. At Largan Precision's annual shareholders' meeting this week, chairman Lin En-ping told investors that a major American customer had pushed back the launch of an unspecified new product into the first quarter of 2027. The delay, Lin said, would shift component orders later in the year and drive stronger factory utilisation heading into Q4. This was reported by MacRumors.

Lin offered no names, but he didn't need to. Largan is Apple's primary supplier of iPhone camera lenses, and the timing aligns precisely with months of reporting that the standard iPhone 18 will not ship alongside Apple's premium models this fall.

Apple suppliers almost never speak publicly about client product schedules, even obliquely. That makes Lin's remarks all the more significant.

What Apple is actually planning this fall

According to multiple reports, Apple is not abandoning the iPhone 18 lineup, it's splitting it. The company is expected to unveil its premium tier in September as usual - the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and a highly anticipated foldable device that has been referred to in recent reports as the 'iPhone Ultra.' That would mark Apple's first entry into the folding phone market, a segment that Samsung has dominated for years.

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The standard iPhone 18 and a new iPhone 18e, however, would follow roughly six months later, sometime in early 2027, alongside a second-generation iPhone Air.

It would be the first time Apple has deliberately separated its flagship iPhone releases since cementing its annual fall launch rhythm with the iPhone 4S back in 2011.

The business logic behind the split

The staggered strategy is not simply a production hiccup. Analysts and supply chain observers say Apple is making a calculated move to solve two problems at once.

First, the company's iPhone lineup is growing. Adding the foldable iPhone Ultra brings the total number of new devices to six, straining manufacturing capacity if all models need to hit shelves within the same narrow September window.

Second, a spring drop for lower-cost models would smooth Apple's revenue curve, injecting a fresh sales catalyst into a stretch of the calendar, January through March, that has historically been quiet for iPhone demand.

What to expect from the standard iPhone 18

For consumers waiting on the base model, the trade-off for the longer wait may not feel particularly rewarding, at least on the outside. The standard iPhone 18 is not expected to bring significant design changes. Current reports suggest Apple will keep the same 6.3-inch display size carried over from the iPhone 16 and 17 generations, while the iPhone 18e is expected to retain a more compact 6.1-inch screen.

Where the real excitement lies, at least for this cycle, is clearly in the premium tier, particularly the foldable iPhone Ultra, which has been the subject of relentless speculation for years and now appears to be a genuine product.

A new era for iPhone launches

If the split-launch plan goes ahead as reported, it would represent one of the most significant structural changes to Apple's product calendar in over a decade. For now, the company has said nothing publicly, staying true to its famously tight-lipped approach to unannounced products.

Apple's fall event is expected in September. For half the iPhone 18 lineup, the wait will be considerably longer.