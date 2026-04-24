iPhone 18 Pro Latest Leak Hints At Big Camera Changes; May Fix Longstanding Issues

iPhone 18 Pro Max Rumours: Will A 200-Megapixel Camera Arrive In Apple's 2026 Flagship? | X/ @WFMGWF

Apple is all set to release the iPhone 18 series in September this year. Leaks have been outpouring on the upcoming iPhones, and the latest one offers details on the camera capabilities of the Pro models. The iPhone 18 Pro series is likely to introduce variable aperture to solve longstanding issues. In addition, the iPhone 18 Pro is also expected to include a wider telephoto camera aperture.

iPhone 18 Pro camera leaks

Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station has taken to social media platform Weibo to share a few details about the camera expected on the iPhone 18 Pro. The tipster notes that the iPhone 18 Pro series is reportedly set to introduce a variable aperture on the main camera, potentially improving low-light performance, depth control, and sharpness in close-ups and group shots.

Additional camera enhancements tipped for the lineup, including a wider-aperture telephoto and possible new stacked sensor technology. Long-term plans include a larger 1/1.12-inch main sensor and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto lens rolling out over future generations, but not with the iPhone 18 Pro range.

Apple’s iPhone cameras have long been praised for consistency and reliability, yet users have occasionally noted limitations, particularly reduced sharpness in certain close-up or group scenarios due to the fixed aperture design on current models. The variable aperture could solve that problem.

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Variable aperture system is expected to be integrated into the primary 48-megapixel Fusion camera. Unlike the fixed aperture used in the iPhone 17 Pro lineup and earlier models, a variable aperture would allow the lens to dynamically adjust the amount of light reaching the sensor based on the scene.

This change could result in: cleaner low-light images with better highlight control, improved depth of field management for more natural bokeh in portraits, fewer instances of softness or focus inconsistencies in everyday photography.

The upgrade is described as one that may not sound revolutionary on a spec sheet but could noticeably enhance photo quality in real-world use, smoothing out long-standing quirks without introducing flashy new shooting modes.

Variable aperture technology is not entirely new to smartphones. Samsung experimented with it as far back as the Galaxy S9 in 2018, and several recent Chinese flagships have implemented refined versions. If Apple executes it effectively, the feature could become a quiet but effective differentiator focused on refining image quality rather than adding gimmicks.

Apple's iPhone event expected to be held in September

It is important to note that Apple has not confirmed any of these camera upgrades. Official details about the iPhone 18 series are expected to be revealed during Apple’s traditional September event.

This year’s keynote will carry extra significance as it will mark the first time John Ternus, Apple’s incoming CEO, takes the stage to present the event in his new role. Ternus, currently Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering, is set to succeed Tim Cook as CEO effective September 1, 2026, with Cook transitioning to Executive Chairman. The timing aligns perfectly with the annual iPhone launch window.