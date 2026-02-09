 iPhone 17e To Launch This Month, New MacBook Pro Models Coming In March
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechiPhone 17e To Launch This Month, New MacBook Pro Models Coming In March

iPhone 17e To Launch This Month, New MacBook Pro Models Coming In March

Apple is gearing up for a packed 2026, starting with the possible launch of the affordable iPhone 17e as early as this month, according to Mark Gurman. The company is also planning new MacBooks with M5 chips, refreshed iPads, a major Siri overhaul at WWDC and its first foldable iPhone later this year.

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 10:09 AM IST
article-image

Apple's 2026 roadmap is a busy one. The company is looking to debut with the iPhone 17e, with rumours pointing to a launch as soon as this month. The iPhone 17e is likely to be the successor of the iPhone 16e unveiled last year. This will be the most affordable variant in the iPhone 17 lineup. Apple is also gearing up to launch new Mac devices, a refreshed iPad lineup, and of course, the highly anticipated new SIri.

iPhone 17e may launch this month

According to a recent newsletter by Mark Gurman, the iPhone 17e is likely to debut as soon as this month. The variant will target cost-sensitive markets such as India. The iPhone 17e is alleged to feature several incremental improvements over its predecessor. Key specifications include Apple's A19 processor, support for MagSafe wireless charging, and integration of Apple's in-house cellular modem, codenamed C1X. Pricing is expected to remain at $599 in the US.

In India, where Apple is expanding manufacturing and retail presence, the iPhone 17e is anticipated to start at around Rs. 59,900.

FPJ Shorts
Chocolate Day 2026: Everything About Date, Significance, Celebrations & More
Chocolate Day 2026: Everything About Date, Significance, Celebrations & More
‘Kheloge Toh Khiloge’: PM Modi Encourages Students to Balance Studies and Sports
‘Kheloge Toh Khiloge’: PM Modi Encourages Students to Balance Studies and Sports
SMFG India Home Finance Lays Out Five-Year Plan To Double AUM
SMFG India Home Finance Lays Out Five-Year Plan To Double AUM
'Today, I Want To Learn, Not Teach': PM Modi At Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026
'Today, I Want To Learn, Not Teach': PM Modi At Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026

New Mac devices may be coming next month

On the Mac front, Gurman alleges launches starting with new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models as early as the week of March 2. They could feature M5 Pro and M5 Max chip variants tied to macOS updates. The MacBook Air is expected to follow with an M5 chip refresh. Additional plans include new Mac Studio desktops shortly after the spring releases, an updated Studio Display with a similar design, and fresh Mac mini models throughout 2026. Gurman also mentions a potential low-cost MacBook with a sub-13-inch screen and an iPhone-class processor, aimed at competing with Windows and Chromebook devices.

Next-gen iPad lineup to debut soon

Gurman also outlines upcoming iPad devices slated for early 2026. The entry-level iPad is expected to gain the A18 chip, enabling support for Apple Intelligence features for the first time. The iPad Air, meanwhile, is set for an M4 chip upgrade. Design changes across the lineup are described as minimal, with faster processors being the primary focus. Later in the year, the iPad mini could transition to OLED screens, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Siri overhaul expected at WWDC 2026

Software enhancements are another pillar of Apple's alleged 2026 roadmap. A revamped Siri is in the works, promising greater personalisation and a more conversational, chatbot-like interface, with major reveals expected at WWDC in June alongside iOS 27. Gurman reports a focus on bug fixes, code cleanup, and performance improvements. In the near term, iOS 26.4 is set for announcement soon, with a developer beta around February 23 incorporating initial Siri updates, while iOS 26.3 will add minor hardware support and features for easier Android switching to comply with regulations.

iPhone 18 series, iPhone Fold coming later in the year

Of course, the September event is likely to see the first foldable from Apple, dubbed as the iPhone Fold. The iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone 18 Pro Max are largely expected to be unveiled then, with the iPhone 18 coming in next year.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'We Can Build A Moon City In Under 10 Years': Elon Musk Announces Major SpaceX Strategy Shift
'We Can Build A Moon City In Under 10 Years': Elon Musk Announces Major SpaceX Strategy Shift
iPhone 17e To Launch This Month, New MacBook Pro Models Coming In March
iPhone 17e To Launch This Month, New MacBook Pro Models Coming In March
‘India AI Impact Summit 2026’ To Focus On 7 Chakras For Policy & Real-World Applications
‘India AI Impact Summit 2026’ To Focus On 7 Chakras For Policy & Real-World Applications
Bithumb To Reimburse Users After Accidental 620,000-Bitcoin Transfer
Bithumb To Reimburse Users After Accidental 620,000-Bitcoin Transfer
Affordable 5G Smartphone Shipments Surge Over 1,900% In India In 2025
Affordable 5G Smartphone Shipments Surge Over 1,900% In India In 2025