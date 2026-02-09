iPhone 17e To Launch This Month, New MacBook Pro Models Coming In March

Apple's 2026 roadmap is a busy one. The company is looking to debut with the iPhone 17e, with rumours pointing to a launch as soon as this month. The iPhone 17e is likely to be the successor of the iPhone 16e unveiled last year. This will be the most affordable variant in the iPhone 17 lineup. Apple is also gearing up to launch new Mac devices, a refreshed iPad lineup, and of course, the highly anticipated new SIri.

iPhone 17e may launch this month

According to a recent newsletter by Mark Gurman, the iPhone 17e is likely to debut as soon as this month. The variant will target cost-sensitive markets such as India. The iPhone 17e is alleged to feature several incremental improvements over its predecessor. Key specifications include Apple's A19 processor, support for MagSafe wireless charging, and integration of Apple's in-house cellular modem, codenamed C1X. Pricing is expected to remain at $599 in the US.

In India, where Apple is expanding manufacturing and retail presence, the iPhone 17e is anticipated to start at around Rs. 59,900.

New Mac devices may be coming next month

On the Mac front, Gurman alleges launches starting with new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models as early as the week of March 2. They could feature M5 Pro and M5 Max chip variants tied to macOS updates. The MacBook Air is expected to follow with an M5 chip refresh. Additional plans include new Mac Studio desktops shortly after the spring releases, an updated Studio Display with a similar design, and fresh Mac mini models throughout 2026. Gurman also mentions a potential low-cost MacBook with a sub-13-inch screen and an iPhone-class processor, aimed at competing with Windows and Chromebook devices.

Next-gen iPad lineup to debut soon

Gurman also outlines upcoming iPad devices slated for early 2026. The entry-level iPad is expected to gain the A18 chip, enabling support for Apple Intelligence features for the first time. The iPad Air, meanwhile, is set for an M4 chip upgrade. Design changes across the lineup are described as minimal, with faster processors being the primary focus. Later in the year, the iPad mini could transition to OLED screens, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Siri overhaul expected at WWDC 2026

Software enhancements are another pillar of Apple's alleged 2026 roadmap. A revamped Siri is in the works, promising greater personalisation and a more conversational, chatbot-like interface, with major reveals expected at WWDC in June alongside iOS 27. Gurman reports a focus on bug fixes, code cleanup, and performance improvements. In the near term, iOS 26.4 is set for announcement soon, with a developer beta around February 23 incorporating initial Siri updates, while iOS 26.3 will add minor hardware support and features for easier Android switching to comply with regulations.

iPhone 18 series, iPhone Fold coming later in the year

Of course, the September event is likely to see the first foldable from Apple, dubbed as the iPhone Fold. The iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone 18 Pro Max are largely expected to be unveiled then, with the iPhone 18 coming in next year.