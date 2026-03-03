iPhone 17e Launched In India, Priced Starting At ₹64,900: Specifications, Preorder Details

Apple has quitely introduced the iPhone 17e across the world, including India. On the sidelines of MWC, the tech giant has unveiled the affordable iPhone 17e with a single camera setup and a bezel surrounded display. The pricing of the iPhone 17e is extremely lucrative, appealing to those customers who are looking to switch to the Apple ecosystem but cannot afford the big-ticket price tags attached to the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro models.

iPhone 17e price in India, preorder details

The iPhone 17e is priced in India at Rs. 64,900 for the 256GB storage option and Rs. 84,900 for the 512GB storage option. The model has launched in three colours - Soft Pink, White, and Black. Apple says that preorders for the phone will begin from 7.45pm IST on March 4.

Looking at the pricing, the iPhone 17e is considerably cheaper than the iPhone 17. To recall, the iPhone 17 is priced starting at Rs. 82,900, which means the iPhone 17e is about Rs. 18,000 cheaper than the base variant.

iPhone 17e specifications

Of course, there are some cuts made in specifications to be able to achieve that price tag. For instance, the iPhone 17e features an aluminium design with a Ceramic Shield 2 front and glass back. It measures 146.7 mm tall, 71.5 mm wide, and 7.80 mm deep, weighing 170 grams. Storage options include 256GB and 512GB. The device is rated IP68 for splash, water, and dust resistance, tested at a maximum depth of 6 metres for up to 30 minutes under IEC standard 60529.

The display is a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR all-screen OLED panel with a 2532x1170-pixel resolution at 460 ppi, offering HDR, True Tone, Wide colour (P3), Haptic Touch, a 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 800 nits typical brightness, and 1,200 nits peak brightness for HDR content, along with a fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating and an anti-reflective coating.

Powering the phone is the A19 chip, which features a 6-core CPU with 2 performance and 4 efficiency cores, a 4-core GPU with Neural Accelerators, a 16-core Neural Engine, and hardware-accelerated ray tracing.

The rear camera system is a 48-megapixel Fusion camera with a 26 mm focal length, f/1.6 aperture, optical image stabilisation, and Hybrid Focus Pixels, supporting super-high-resolution photos at 24-megapixel and 48-megapixel. It also enables a 12-megapixel 2x Telephoto lens at 52 mm with f/1.6 aperture and optical image stabilisation, along with digital zoom up to 10x, a sapphire crystal lens cover, True Tone flash, Photonic Engine, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 5, Night mode, Panorama up to 63-megapixel, and Photographic Styles. The front TrueDepth camera is 12-megapixel with an f/1.9 aperture and autofocus with Focus Pixels.

Video recording supports 4K Dolby Vision at up to 60 fps, 1080p Dolby Vision, 720p Dolby Vision, slow-motion video at 1080p at 120 fps or 240 fps, Cinematic video stabilisation, Audio Mix, and Spatial Audio stereo recording. The front camera also supports 4K Dolby Vision video recording and 1080p slow-motion at 120 fps.

For connectivity, the iPhone 17e includes the Apple C1X cellular modem with 5G sub-6 GHz with 4x4 MIMO, Gigabit LTE with 4x4 MIMO, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) with 2x2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC with reader mode. Location support covers GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, BeiDou, and NavIC. The device uses a USB-C connector supporting USB 2 speeds up to 480 Mbps, MagSafe wireless charging up to 15W, and Qi2 wireless charging up to 15W. SIM options include a nano-SIM and eSIM, with dual eSIM support.

The battery supports up to 26 hours of video playback and up to 21 hours of streamed video, and is fast-charge capable, reaching up to 50 percent in 30 minutes with a 20W or higher adapter. External controls include volume up and down buttons, an Action button, and a side button, along with built-in stereo speakers, built-in microphones, and Face ID enabled by the TrueDepth camera. Sensors include a barometer, high dynamic range gyro, high-g accelerometer, proximity sensor, and dual ambient light sensors. The device ships with iOS 26.