Samsung May Launch Two Galaxy Z Fold 8 Models This Year; Ultra Variant Surfaces On Certification Site

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 |

Samsung's next flagship foldable has just shown up in official certification records, confirming a name that had previously only existed in rumours. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra has appeared in the Bluetooth SIG database, lending significant credibility to what has only been rumoured so far.

Five entries for what appear to be multiple regional variants of the same device have been recorded in the Bluetooth Special Interest Group database, first spotted by SumahoDigest. While the listing reveals no specifications beyond the device's existence and model numbers, certification filings of this kind are based on official documentation submitted by the manufacturer, making them a considerably more reliable indicator of Samsung's plans than a supply chain tip or social media leak.

The Ultra name had been sighted before, but its appearance in a regulatory database is a meaningful step up in credibility.

Samsung is planning two Galaxy Z Fold 8 models this year

The Bluetooth SIG appearance arrives alongside a broader picture of Samsung's Fold strategy for 2026: the company is reportedly planning to launch two distinct devices under the Z Fold 8 umbrella, not one.

Current expectations suggest the two models will be differentiated by form factor. A shorter, wider version of the foldable, a new shape for the range is expected to carry the standard Galaxy Z Fold 8 name with no additional identifier. The larger, more traditional book-style foldable, which shares a similar footprint to the Galaxy Z Fold 7, will be the one to carry the Ultra branding.

In other words, what many previously assumed would simply be called the Galaxy Z Fold 8 now appears set to become the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: What to expect?

While the Bluetooth SIG listing itself reveals no specs, previous leaks have filled in some of the blanks. According to a specifications leak reported by 9to5Google, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and will carry a 5,000mAh battery. On the design front, the device is said to measure around 4.1mm when unfolded, making it notably thinner and slightly lighter than its predecessor.

These details have not been confirmed by Samsung and should be treated as unverified until an official announcement is made.

Apple is widely expected to unveil its first foldable iPhone this year, which reports refer to as the iPhone Fold. The phine is expected to be a part of its fall 2026 lineup, likely alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in September. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has reported the device remains on track despite production challenges that pushed mass manufacturing back by one to two months from earlier projections. Supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has cautioned that supply could remain constrained well into 2027.