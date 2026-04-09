iPhone Fold Price In India Tipped Ahead Of Launch, May Be Priced More Than ₹2.15 Lakhs

iPhone Fold New Leaks Hint At Return Of Touch ID, Hidden Front Camera | X/ @techiboy96

Apple’s much-anticipated first foldable iPhone, expected to be called the iPhone Fold or iPhone Ultra, could command a premium price tag in India A prominent tipster has leaked the pricing of the phone, and it suggests that the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant may start at approximately Rs. 2,15,911.

According to popular tipster Majin Bu ,, the pricing for the upcoming foldable device is tipped as follows:

- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: $2,329 (roughly Rs. 2,15,911)

- 12GB RAM + 512GB storage: $2,620 (roughly Rs. 2,42,888)

- 1TB storage variant: $2,911 (roughly Rs. 2,69,866)

These figures are based on current exchange rates and do not include taxes or other local charges, which could push the final on-shelf price even higher in the Indian market.

The exact official pricing and full specifications are still under wraps, as Apple has maintained strict silence on the project. However, industry buzz around the device has intensified following recent reports confirming that development is progressing on schedule.

iPhone Fold launch timeline

The foldable iPhone is reportedly on track for a September launch, likely debuting alongside the iPhone 18 series, including the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Sources indicate the announcement could come in the first two weeks of September.

iPhone Fold design and specifications

Leaks suggest the iPhone Fold will adopt a Z Fold-style design similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series, featuring a crease-less foldable display for a smoother user experience. The device is expected to sport a dual-display setup.

- An outer cover screen of approximately 5.5-inches

- A larger inner foldable panel of around 7.8-inches

It is described as having a passport-style form factor, reminiscent of the Google Pixel Fold, with an ultra-slim profile measuring just 4.5mm to 4.8mm when unfolded. The build is said to include a premium titanium and aluminium frame.

Notably, the device is expected to skip Face ID in favour of Touch ID, integrated possibly under the display or in the power button.

Under the hood, the iPhone Fold is rumoured to be powered by Apple’s next-generation A20 chip, potentially fabricated on a cutting-edge 2nm process.

It is expected to come with 12GB of RAM and storage options going up to 2TB. Camera duties are likely to be handled by a 48-megapixel dual rear camera setup, while a large 5,400mAh battery is expected to power the device.

While these details paint an exciting picture of Apple’s first foldable smartphone, all information remains unofficial at this stage. Apple is known for keeping its product plans tightly under wraps until the official unveiling.