iPhone 17e Pre-Orders Begin Today In India: Price, Features, Launch Offers, More

Apple will open pre-orders in India for the iPhone 17e - the most accessible model in the iPhone 17 family - starting at Rs. 64,900. Pre-orders go live at 7:45pm IST today, with general availability across Apple's website and authorised retailers beginning March 11. The phone is available in three colours, Black, White, and Soft Pink, and in two storage configurations. Flipkart is offering instant cashback of Rs. 4,000, whereas Apple Store offers no-cost EMI options.

iPhone 17e: Price in India and storage options

The iPhone 17e is priced at Rs. 64,900 for the 256GB model and Rs. 84,900 for the 512GB variant. Notably, Apple has discontinued the 128GB option this cycle - the base storage now doubles from what the iPhone 16e offered. Both variants are available for pre-order from today evening and will ship from March 11.

iPhone 17e: Launch offers and EMI options

Apple and its authorised partners are offering a range of financial incentives for buyers at launch. No Cost EMI is available for up to 6 months through select banks, bringing the effective monthly outgo down to approximately Rs. 11,327 per month for the base model.

Apple's Trade In programme is also active, with exchange values ranging from Rs. 31,000 to Rs. 62,700 depending on the device being traded in. Buyers can initiate a trade-in directly on apple.com or at an Apple Authorised Reseller at the point of purchase. Apple accepts most credit and debit cards, Net Banking, UPI, and Payment on Delivery. EMI options can be compared and selected at checkout.

Flipkart is offering an instant cashback of Rs. 4,000 to all ICICI Bank credit card holders on EMI transactions.

iPhone 17e: Key features and specifications

The iPhone 17e is powered by Apple's latest A19 chip, built on 3-nanometer technology and paired with 8GB of RAM. Apple says the chip's 6-core CPU delivers up to twice the performance of the processor in iPhone 11. The phone also includes Apple's C1X cellular mode - a step up from the C1 in the iPhone 16e - which Apple claims is up to twice as fast for 5G connectivity.

The 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display delivers up to 1,200 nits of peak HDR brightness and is protected by Ceramic Shield 2, which Apple says offers 3x better scratch resistance compared to the previous generation. The camera system features a 48-megapixel Fusion camera with an optical-quality 2x Telephoto, and supports 4K Dolby Vision video. MagSafe wireless charging - notably absent from the iPhone 16e - makes its debut on the e-series here, supporting up to 15W, along with Qi2 compatibility. Battery life is rated at up to 26 hours of video playback.

The iPhone 17e ships with iOS 26, which introduces Apple Intelligence features including Call Screening, Hold Assist, and Live Translation across Phone, Messages, and FaceTime calls. The device carries an IP68 water and dust resistance rating, certified to a depth of 6 metres for up to 30 minutes.