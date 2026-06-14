Tata's iPhone Plant In Tamil Nadu Faces Shutdown Over Wastewater Allegations

The Tata Group’s iPhone parts manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu, which produces components such as back panels for Apple devices, is facing the possibility of a forced shutdown over allegations of wastewater discharge affecting nearby agricultural land.

According to a Reuters report, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) conducted five inspections between December 2025 and May 2026 after complaints from local farmland owners who claimed that wastewater from the plant was contaminating their land and open wells.

An unreported regulatory notice dated May 25 stated that inspectors found wastewater from the facility being discharged into a rainwater harvesting pond within the plant premises.

The report further noted that overflow from this pond allegedly led to groundwater contamination in wells located in adjacent farmlands.

The notice also highlighted that Tata had not complied with corrective measures previously directed by the pollution control board in a letter issued on December 23, 2025.

In its latest communication, TNPCB asked the company to explain why electricity supply to the unit should not be disconnected and why the facility should not be closed for violating environmental regulations.

Responding to the allegations, Tata Electronics told Reuters that it had commissioned an independent laboratory assessment, which concluded that the facility was fully compliant with all regulatory norms.

The company reiterated its commitment to environmental protection, responsible business practices, and engagement with local communities, stating that it had duly responded to all regulatory queries.

The Hosur facility is a key part of Apple’s strategy to diversify its supply chain beyond China and is the second-largest Apple supplier in South Asia after Foxconn.

However, it has also faced operational disruptions in the past, including a fire in September 2024 that temporarily halted production, and another incident at Pegatron’s facility in 2023.

In April 2025, reports indicated that Tata’s Hosur plant had begun assembling iPhones on a production line capable of manufacturing 300–500 units per hour, with plans to create up to 50,000 jobs by 2027 once fully expanded.

Tata has also strengthened its role in Apple’s ecosystem through its acquisition of Wistron’s Karnataka facility, making it a major India-based Apple assembler.