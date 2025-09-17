 Swiggy Instamart's Quick India Movement Sale 2025 Begins September 19: Deals On Oppo F31, iPhone 16, OnePlus 13R
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechSwiggy Instamart's Quick India Movement Sale 2025 Begins September 19: Deals On Oppo F31, iPhone 16, OnePlus 13R

Swiggy Instamart's Quick India Movement Sale 2025 Begins September 19: Deals On Oppo F31, iPhone 16, OnePlus 13R

This comes just on the heels of Zepto announcing its 'Fastest Sale Ever'.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 03:36 PM IST
article-image

Swiggy Instamart's Quick India Movement sale 2025 start date has been revealed. This 10-day festival promises to deliver flagship devices including the iPhone 16 and OnePlus 13R series directly to your doorstep within minutes, combining massive discounts with unprecedented delivery speed. This mega event positions quick commerce as a serious contender to traditional e-commerce giants, offering everything from budget-friendly options to premium handsets across multiple price segments. This comes just on the heels of Zepto announcing its 'Fastest Sale Ever'.

Deals on iPhone 16 and OnePlus 13 series

While Swiggy Instamart offers a range of products, its gadget line-up includes Apple's iPhone 16 in the premium smartphone category, available at what Swiggy terms 'relatively low prices' compared to traditional retail channels. The device's inclusion signals Instamart's serious intent to compete in the high-value electronics segment.

Read Also
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025: Lava Agni 3, Bold N1 5G, Storm Lite Smartphone Deals Starting At...
article-image

Apple's iPhone 17 lineup will also be sold on Swiggy Instamart, promising deliveries in 10 minutes from September 19.

FPJ Shorts
Pune To Host Citywide Women’s Health Camps Under ‘Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar’
Pune To Host Citywide Women’s Health Camps Under ‘Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar’
Bihar Farmers Extend Birthday Wishes To PM Modi, Hail Makhana Board As A Game-Changer - Video
Bihar Farmers Extend Birthday Wishes To PM Modi, Hail Makhana Board As A Game-Changer - Video
Irfan Pathan Responds To Mohammad Yousaf With One-Word Tweet After His Recent Social Media Post
Irfan Pathan Responds To Mohammad Yousaf With One-Word Tweet After His Recent Social Media Post
UPPBPB UP Police 2025: Exam Dates For Computer Operator, SI & Assistant SI Posts Out; Read Official Notice Here
UPPBPB UP Police 2025: Exam Dates For Computer Operator, SI & Assistant SI Posts Out; Read Official Notice Here

The OnePlus ecosystem gets comprehensive coverage with both the OnePlus 13R and OnePlus 13s featured prominently in the mid-range to premium category.

Recent launches also find their place in the spotlight, with the newly announced Oppo F31 5G joining the roster of discounted smartphones, giving early adopters immediate access to cutting-edge technology.

Brand Diversity Meets Every Budget

The sale spans an impressive brand portfolio including Apple, Realme, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Oppo, and Nothing, ensuring comprehensive choice across all price segments. This strategic brand mix allows Instamart to cater to diverse customer preferences, from budget-conscious buyers seeking value smartphones to premium users demanding flagship features.

Read Also
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025: iPhone 16 Pro To Be Priced At Just ₹69,999, Entire iPhone 16...
article-image

For the sale, Swiggy has partnered with Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, RBL Bank, HSBC Bank, IDFC Bank, and AU Bank customers enjoying up to 10 percent instant discounts on credit and debit card transactions. Swiggy HDFC Credit Card holders get an exclusive edge with an additional 10 percent cashback on all purchases, effectively doubling their savings potential.

Digital payment enthusiasts aren't left behind either. PhonePe Credit Card users on UPI can claim a flat Rs. 100 cashback, while alternative payment platforms offer varying rewards. Amazon Pay users can pocket up to Rs. 150 cashback, Simpl customers get Rs. 50, and Mobikwik users can earn up to Rs. 200 back on their purchases.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Best AI Tools For Students In 2025—Free & Easy To Start

Best AI Tools For Students In 2025—Free & Easy To Start

Swiggy Instamart's Quick India Movement Sale 2025 Begins September 19: Deals On Oppo F31, iPhone 16,...

Swiggy Instamart's Quick India Movement Sale 2025 Begins September 19: Deals On Oppo F31, iPhone 16,...

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Starts Receiving Android 16-Based One UI 8 Software: How To Update

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Starts Receiving Android 16-Based One UI 8 Software: How To Update

OnePlus 15 Image Leak Tips Massive Redesign, New Colour Options Expected

OnePlus 15 Image Leak Tips Massive Redesign, New Colour Options Expected

iPhone 17 Series Hit By Delivery Delays In India, iPhone 17 Pro Max Shipping Date Pushed To...

iPhone 17 Series Hit By Delivery Delays In India, iPhone 17 Pro Max Shipping Date Pushed To...