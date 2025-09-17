Swiggy Instamart's Quick India Movement Sale 2025 Begins September 19: Deals On Oppo F31, iPhone 16, OnePlus 13R

Swiggy Instamart's Quick India Movement sale 2025 start date has been revealed. This 10-day festival promises to deliver flagship devices including the iPhone 16 and OnePlus 13R series directly to your doorstep within minutes, combining massive discounts with unprecedented delivery speed. This mega event positions quick commerce as a serious contender to traditional e-commerce giants, offering everything from budget-friendly options to premium handsets across multiple price segments. This comes just on the heels of Zepto announcing its 'Fastest Sale Ever'.

Deals on iPhone 16 and OnePlus 13 series

While Swiggy Instamart offers a range of products, its gadget line-up includes Apple's iPhone 16 in the premium smartphone category, available at what Swiggy terms 'relatively low prices' compared to traditional retail channels. The device's inclusion signals Instamart's serious intent to compete in the high-value electronics segment.

Apple's iPhone 17 lineup will also be sold on Swiggy Instamart, promising deliveries in 10 minutes from September 19.

The OnePlus ecosystem gets comprehensive coverage with both the OnePlus 13R and OnePlus 13s featured prominently in the mid-range to premium category.

Recent launches also find their place in the spotlight, with the newly announced Oppo F31 5G joining the roster of discounted smartphones, giving early adopters immediate access to cutting-edge technology.

Brand Diversity Meets Every Budget

The sale spans an impressive brand portfolio including Apple, Realme, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Oppo, and Nothing, ensuring comprehensive choice across all price segments. This strategic brand mix allows Instamart to cater to diverse customer preferences, from budget-conscious buyers seeking value smartphones to premium users demanding flagship features.

For the sale, Swiggy has partnered with Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, RBL Bank, HSBC Bank, IDFC Bank, and AU Bank customers enjoying up to 10 percent instant discounts on credit and debit card transactions. Swiggy HDFC Credit Card holders get an exclusive edge with an additional 10 percent cashback on all purchases, effectively doubling their savings potential.

Digital payment enthusiasts aren't left behind either. PhonePe Credit Card users on UPI can claim a flat Rs. 100 cashback, while alternative payment platforms offer varying rewards. Amazon Pay users can pocket up to Rs. 150 cashback, Simpl customers get Rs. 50, and Mobikwik users can earn up to Rs. 200 back on their purchases.