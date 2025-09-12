Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025: iPhone 16 Pro To Be Priced At Just ₹69,999, Entire iPhone 16 Range To See Price Cuts

iPhone 16 Pro | Apple

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 is just days away and the e-commerce giant has announced exciting offers for the iPhone 16 series. Flipkart is offering significant price cuts on the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

iPhone 16 series deal on Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025 sale

The iPhone 16 (128GB) will be available for Rs. 51,999, down from its current retail price of Rs. 69,900, reflecting a discount of Rs. 17,901. The iPhone 16 Pro (128GB) will be priced at Rs 69,999, a steep reduction from its launch price of Rs. 11,9900, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max (256GB) will be offered at Rs. 89,999, down from Rs 1,44,900. These prices include a Rs. 5,000 bank discount on select credit cards. The sale will also feature early access for Flipkart Plus and Black members starting September 22, with discounts extending to other premium smartphones like the Google Pixel 9 and Samsung Galaxy S24.

iPhone 17 series specifications

The iPhone 17 series, launched recently, includes four models: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone 17 Air. The iPhone 17 features a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate, powered by the A18 Bionic chip, and a dual-camera system with a 48MP primary and 12MP ultrawide lens. The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max come with 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch LTPO OLED displays, respectively, both with 120Hz refresh rates, and are powered by the A18 Pro chip. They feature a triple-camera setup with a 48MP main, 48MP ultrawide, and 12MP 5x telephoto lens. The iPhone 17 Air, a new addition, offers a 6.6-inch OLED display, A18 chip, and a dual-camera system similar to the base model, but with a thinner, lightweight design. All models include Apple Intelligence features and a 12MP TrueDepth front camera.