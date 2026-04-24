Srikanth Velamakanni Takes Charge As Nasscom Chairperson, AI Agenda In Focus | X / InvGurInd

New Delhi: IT industry’s apex body Nasscom on Thursday appointed Srikanth Velamakanni, Co-Founder and Group Chief Executive of Fractal, as its Chairperson.

He succeeds Sindhu Gangadharan, Managing Director, SAP Labs India, who completes a distinguished term as Chairperson in April 2026.

Working closely with Rajesh Nambiar, President of Nasscom, and the Executive Council, Velamakanni will steer the industry's agenda across a set of interconnected priorities that reflect where the global technology landscape is headed.

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“Velamakanni brings a rare combination of entrepreneurial drive and AI depth to this role. Under his leadership, and with the collective strength of our Executive Council, we will continue to position the tech industry as the world's most trusted AI-led transformation partner,” Nambiar said in a statement.

Velamakanni assumes the role after serving as Vice Chairperson of Nasscom and as an Executive Council member for over six years.

As co-founder of one of India's earliest and most prominent AI-first enterprises, he brings deep expertise in enterprise AI, analytics, responsible technology, and global go-to-market to the role, at a defining moment for the industry.

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His focus will be on accelerating services transformation with AI while simultaneously catalysing product innovation and Agentic AI to position India as a leading source of autonomous, multiagent systems and vertical AI products for global markets.

“AI progress is unlocking unprecedented opportunities for enterprises, large and small, to reimagine their businesses. India will play a pivotal role in this AI-led transformation. Over the coming year, our focus will be to drive the next cycle of AI-powered growth across services and products and prepare our workforce to lead with AI,” said Velamakanni.

“As we step up to the AI moment with remarkable ambition, speed, and a deep sense of responsibility, I am confident that Srikanth will take this agenda to its next stage of impact, and I wish him every success as he takes this remarkable journey forward,” said Gangadharan.

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The Nasscom Executive Council has also elected Kishor Patil, Co-Founder, CEO and Managing Director at KPIT as the new Vice Chairperson, according to a statement.

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