Sports Industry Alpha: FairPlay Group marks international territory

FairPlay Group launched its first venture- FairPlay Club, in 2019, which went on to garner raging popularity in the sports fraternity. FairPlay Club was the first certified betting exchange to have taken the market by storm, offering exchange odds that guaranteed bigger profits than any other gaming portal. Designed by industry veterans and diehard sports enthusiasts, FairPlay opened the doors to an adrenaline-filled experience carefully curated for anybody that loved sports and gaming alike that went on to become the world’s largest cricket sportsbook. FairPlay Club has now extended itself to almost all global markets with due certification and licenses.

FairPlay Group of companies has made hefty investments in the European as well as the Asian markets. What began as a gambling portal has now seen vast and significant expansion in gaming, marketing, sports rights acquisition, sports goods, entertainment and media and more. Word has it that the multi-vertical sports-based company is in the running for the world’s largest cricket-centric portal not too long from now.

FairPlay News and FairPlay Fantasy- a leading sports news portal and a gaming platform for the rookie player, respectively, were introduced shortly after. FairPlay News has proudly sponsored several international leagues and back local as well as global teams, catapulting FairPlay Group straight to the top of the leaderboard and making it a household name.

“Our vision was to cater to every need, desire and wildest imagination of a sports enthusiast; to feed and elevate the spirit of sports that brings people together. We cannot wait for the sports fraternity to see what we have in store for them and luxuriate in it,” said the director of FairPlay Group.

Having established itself as the kingpin of the sports and gaming industry, FairPlay Group has begun to mark its territory in Europe, Curacao, Belize, Cyprus, Africa and the Asian markets as well. With the licensed presence of FairPlay Group in each of these countries, along with international tie-ups with the association with various multinational teams, the organization is slowly and steadily making its way up the ladder in worldwide sports.

This article is generated and published by FPJ focus team. You can get in touch with them on fpjfocus@fpj.co.in