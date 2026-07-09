SpaceXAI Launches Grok 4.5, Says Model 'Most Capable For Coding & Office Work

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SpaceXAI, the company behind the Grok chatbot, has launched Grok 4.5. The company describes it as its smartest model yet, built for coding, agentic tasks and knowledge work. According to the official announcement, Grok 4.5 was trained alongside Cursor, the AI coding tool.

Built for engineering and office tasks

Grok 4.5 was trained on datasets spanning coding, science, engineering and mathematics. SpaceXAI says the model combines intelligent and efficient reasoning to excel at real world engineering tasks, outperforming comparable leading models on several benchmarks. The company also says Grok 4.5 ranks first on Harvey's Legal Agent Benchmark, indicating strong performance on office and knowledge work beyond coding.

Key features

- Default model in Grok Build, where it can construct complex Excel models involving web research and multi sheet formula use

- In PowerPoint and Word, the model can use native PowerPoint shapes to build diagrams, design slide content and write clear prose

- Served at 80 tokens per second, which SpaceXAI describes as fast model speed

- Twice the token efficiency of the latest leading models on the same tasks, according to the company

- Resolves tasks using an average of 15,954 output tokens on SWE Bench Pro, about 4.2 times fewer tokens than Opus 4.8 in max mode, per SpaceXAI's own benchmark data

- Trained across tens of thousands of NVIDIA GB300 GPUs

- Priced at $2 per million input tokens and $6 per million output tokens

Training approach

SpaceXAI says it invested heavily in data filtering and curation, including deduplication, quality scoring and domain focused selection, to keep the training data mixture high coverage and high signal. The company also says it scaled reinforcement learning with a focus on per token intelligence, with training covering hundreds of thousands of tasks centred on multi step software engineering and other technical work.

Grok 4.5 availability

Grok 4.5 is available starting today in Grok Build, in Cursor across all plans, and through the SpaceXAI API console. Developers can access the model using an API key. SpaceXAI has noted that Grok 4.5 is not yet available in the European Union in any of its products or through the API console, with EU availability expected in mid July.